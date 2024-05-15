Digital 2025 Lancia Ypsilon HF Meets Virtual Gamma Sedan in Fantasy Land, Which Is Cooler?

Lancia, a well-known Italian automotive brand, traces its origins to the company founded in 1906 in Torino by Vincenzo Lancia (1881–1937) and Claudio Fogolin. Its modern history, of course, is intertwined with Fiat's, as it became part of the conglomerate back in 1969.
Today, the marque is one of 14 belonging to Stellantis, alongside Fiat, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram Trucks, and Vauxhall. However, it's basically eclipsed by almost everyone, including the sporty Abarth offshoot.
A shadow of its former self, Lancia continues to sell just one model – Ypsilon. Luckily, it's not the dated third generation that appeared back in 2011, as Stellantis finally kicked off the brand's revival with a fourth iteration of the supermini. Now also available as a fully electric model, it was revealed on February 14, 2014, on Valentine's Day, at Lancia's headquarters in Milan.
This is not just Lancia's first-ever electric model but also the company's first vehicle to adopt the new Pu+Ra styling language along with a fresh logo – which were both announced in 2023 by the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE Concept. Alas, the hatchback has little in common with the prototype, and it's more of a sibling to other CMP / eCMP models from within Stellantis – the internal combustion engine variant was revealed in March with a 1.2-liter 48-volt three-cylinder engine.
So, its cousins are the Peugeot 208 II and its electric version, Opel Corsa F, Jeep Avenger, Fiat 600 and 600e, Peugeot 2008 II, Opel Mokka B, DS 3 Crossback and E-Tense, or the new Alfa Romeo Junior (initially known as Milano before a scandal with the Italian government led to a swift change of the moniker). More importantly, the fourth-gen Lancia Ypsilon will bring back the Italian brand to other parts of Europe - Belgium, Netherlands, France, and Spain this year, Germany in 2025, and so on. No, don't bet on Lancia crossoing the Atlantic, though.
It's also coming out as the Ypsilon Edizione Limitata Cassina, and pricing details have been shared – the B-segment five-door hatchback is starting at home in Italy from €25k, which is quite prohibitive for such a small vehicle. Anyway, Stellantis has additional plans with Lancia, and they have already announced the return of HF branding with the Ypsilon HF in tow and packing 237 electric ponies. Naturally, the rumor mill and the imaginative realm of digital car content creators want a piece of the action – so here's the hypothetical preview of the hot hatchback EV.
The virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media) brings to life his CGI vision of the upcoming Lancia model, which isn't quite so hard to do based on the shared details until now. However, he also poses an interesting question – would you spend your money on something like this or go higher up the food chain and select a bigger Lancia Gamma sedan? Sadly, the latter isn't officially out from the Italian automaker; it is just a figment of this pixel master's imagination. On the other hand, Lancia plans to build new Delta and Gamma EVs, so maybe this CGI expert is on to something cool after all. What do you think?
A shadow of its former self, Lancia continues to sell just one model – Ypsilon. Luckily, it's not the dated third generation that appeared back in 2011, as Stellantis finally kicked off the brand's revival with a fourth iteration of the supermini. Now also available as a fully electric model, it was revealed on February 14, 2014, on Valentine's Day, at Lancia's headquarters in Milan.
This is not just Lancia's first-ever electric model but also the company's first vehicle to adopt the new Pu+Ra styling language along with a fresh logo – which were both announced in 2023 by the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE Concept. Alas, the hatchback has little in common with the prototype, and it's more of a sibling to other CMP / eCMP models from within Stellantis – the internal combustion engine variant was revealed in March with a 1.2-liter 48-volt three-cylinder engine.
So, its cousins are the Peugeot 208 II and its electric version, Opel Corsa F, Jeep Avenger, Fiat 600 and 600e, Peugeot 2008 II, Opel Mokka B, DS 3 Crossback and E-Tense, or the new Alfa Romeo Junior (initially known as Milano before a scandal with the Italian government led to a swift change of the moniker). More importantly, the fourth-gen Lancia Ypsilon will bring back the Italian brand to other parts of Europe - Belgium, Netherlands, France, and Spain this year, Germany in 2025, and so on. No, don't bet on Lancia crossoing the Atlantic, though.
It's also coming out as the Ypsilon Edizione Limitata Cassina, and pricing details have been shared – the B-segment five-door hatchback is starting at home in Italy from €25k, which is quite prohibitive for such a small vehicle. Anyway, Stellantis has additional plans with Lancia, and they have already announced the return of HF branding with the Ypsilon HF in tow and packing 237 electric ponies. Naturally, the rumor mill and the imaginative realm of digital car content creators want a piece of the action – so here's the hypothetical preview of the hot hatchback EV.
The virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media) brings to life his CGI vision of the upcoming Lancia model, which isn't quite so hard to do based on the shared details until now. However, he also poses an interesting question – would you spend your money on something like this or go higher up the food chain and select a bigger Lancia Gamma sedan? Sadly, the latter isn't officially out from the Italian automaker; it is just a figment of this pixel master's imagination. On the other hand, Lancia plans to build new Delta and Gamma EVs, so maybe this CGI expert is on to something cool after all. What do you think?