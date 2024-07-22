Diesel Trucks Drag Race Caddy, Hellcat, Corvette, Mustang - Absolute Destruction Ensues

The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube is enjoying a series of 'cool' trucks that are rolling coal and stomping everything in their path, including Caddys, Hellcats, Corvettes, and Mustangs.
'Rollin' coal' is the habit of modifying a diesel engine to deliberately emit large amounts of black or grey diesel exhaust, many times containing soot and incompletely combusted diesel fuel. For much of its career as a movement, rolling coal has been used to protest against the pro-environmental stance. However, sometimes, this is merely the byproduct of the classic practice of tuning a vehicle to dominate the local quarter-mile dragstrip and has nothing to do with attacking Teslas or other EVs for five minutes of Internet fame.
But there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example. This videographer's latest compilation features diesel-powered modified pickup trucks at the forefront – and while they emit loads of smoke as if they're coal-based locomotives, the desiderate is to kill the quarter-mile elapsed times and trap speeds, not the opponent and the planet. The first example comes from the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, where an older Chevy Silverado modified by KKP (Koch's Kustom Performance) met with a Cadillac ATS-V.
The latter clearly didn't know what the diesel fuss was all about, but it soon found out – the Hoosier-equipped diesel truck took off like a rocket on rails and made the high-performance sedan look like a snail: 9.37s at 149 mph is worthy of a supercar, whereas the Caddy only did the pass in 11.98s at 118 mph. Next up is Mopar versus Mopar: a white Ram pickup truck looked like a Regular Joe next to the black Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat but turned out to be a diesel monster at Kil-Kare Dragway in Xenia Township, Ohio.
Again, the initial favorite – the proud supercharged V8-powered muscle car – didn't stand a chance, and the behemoth won 10.69s at almost 129 mph while the runner-up only managed 11.21s at 127 mph. Next up, we move to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the final pair of skirmishes. Initially, a silver truck met with 'America's sports car,' the Chevrolet Corvette – and it wasn't auspicious for the coupe as it lost the battle from afar: 9.68s at 147 mph versus 11.36s at 120 mph.
The last skirmish was between a white Ram diesel truck and John Poole's heavily modified Ford Mustang GT (note the parachute strapped to its back). This was the chance for redemption from gasoline-powered high-performance cars, but the white truck blew it out of the water, shooting the socks off the Mustang driver's shoes with an incredible launch. In the end, absolute destruction came again: 10.14s versus 10.44s.
