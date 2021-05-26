Diesel Ram 1500 Race Truck Blows Up on the Dyno

3 Stock 2021 BMW M3 Competition Cranks Out 538 HP on the Dyno

Drag racing is as spectacular as it is dangerous. You can win a race in just a fraction of a second by nailing that perfect launch. However, that's exactly how long it can take for something to go wrong and crash into a fence. But as this video shows, running a dyno challenge at a drag racing event can go awfully wrong too. 1 photo



Todd Welch joined the 2021 Ultimate Callout Challenge this past weekend in his modified



With the hood torn apart after the blow, the engine bay caught fire and for a second it seemed that Todd might be in danger. Luckily, the track crew showed up with fire extinguishers and the flames were contained before they could enter the cabin.



Despite the massive blow up, Welch's truck actually managed to pull some impressive output figures on the dyno. Before it gave up, the oil burner cranked out 2,369 horsepower and 3,040 pound-feet of torque, giving Todd enough points to score fifth place in the Dyno Challenge.



With a 13th place in the drag race event and no sled pull, Welch finished the Ultimate Callout Challenge 13th overall. But needless to say, that's the least of his problems right now. The



