Diesel Engines Could Burn Any Fuel With Just a Software Update

Heavy-duty trucks account for a quarter of U.S. on-road vehicle energy consumption, despite representing only 1 percent of on-road vehicles. They also burn highly polluting diesel fuels and electrifying them is not a practical solution, at least for now. But they can still benefit a great deal from switching to alternative, less polluting fuels, and an associate professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology thinks this can be achieved using a software solution.

6 photos