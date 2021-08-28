Did You Know Lamborghini Carried Out Tests in Earth's Orbit?

Lamborghini may not be up there yet with Elon Musk’s Space X that launched a Tesla Roadster in outer space three years ago. However, the Italian automaker is no stranger to the final frontier either, and it actually conducted tests in Earth's orbit.
It was November 2, 2019, when the Northrop Grumman Antares was launched from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The mission took a series of composite material samples, produced by Lamborghini, to the International Space Station (ISS).
The five different composite materials that made their way to orbit with the launch, itself part of a test campaign sponsored by the ISS U.S. National Laboratory and overseen by the Houston Methodist Research Institute, had their response to the extreme stress generated by the space environment analyzed.
No, Lamborghini isn’t planning to build a spaceship anytime soon, as the materials sent to the space lab will be put to use in future applications on cars developed at the Sant’Agata Bolognese facility.
At least that’s what the Italian car firm said two years ago when they made the big announcement, yet here we are, in 2021, with no space-tested carbon composites and other such stuff implemented into their exotic machines.
However, there’s still time for that, because Lamborghini’s next-gen supercars are just around the corner, and besides the electrification twist that has become the subject of numerous reports these past few months, they might get some high-end materials that were actually tested in space
If this happens, then they will lift the bar for their competitors, who would hopefully forget that the Nurburgring exists, at least for a short period of time.
On a final note, the Italian car firm states that the materials tested in space have applications in the medical field as well, so it should be interesting to find out more about it.
