Did This BMW M4 Push a Renault Clio RS into the Nurburgring Barrier?

The hot hatch ended up getting crashed while tackling Schwedenkreuz, one of the most dangerous twists on the famous German track - the no-visibility turn follow a long straight that allows even average-powered machines to hit frightening speeds.The said bend has claimed tons and tons of RS Renaults (as well as other contraptions ranging from BMWs to Audi R8 s), but this accident is different to the one we've shown you so far. That's because the Clio seems to lose grip and end up in the guardrail after having touched a BMW M4.Thanks to the piece of Ring footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the damaged corners of the Clio RS and the M4. And if we factor in the hefty Schwedenkreuz entry speeds mentioned above, it seems only normal for the go-fast compact to have gone sliding.In theory, drivers attending public sessions on the Nurburgring should only pass on the left, while leaving decent room for error. Nevertheless, since this doesn't always apply ( remember the Porsche driver who probably caused a biker to fall?), we can't be sure who was at fault just by looking at which corners of the two cars are affected.However, we can't deny the fact that the Renault Clio RS took some extreme damage in the barrier accident.The lesson that can be learned from here is the one we've mentioned on multiple occasions - drivers lapping the Green Hell need to keep in mind that there's no such thing as a Touristenfahrten Trophy. Then again, if one manages to get from Bridge to Gantry with his or her car in one piece, the benefits are obvious.