Did Campworks Just Manage the RV Rug Pull of the Decade? Buyer's Remorse Commencing

For the past two years, the world has been promised one of the most amazing teardrop campers to ever hit the glamping scene. I'm talking about Campworks' NS-1, a towable like very few around. What made it so hot was that it was an entirely electric unit. Well, those that dished out the preorder fee for units will never see them. Campworks is removing itself from the RV market!

12 photos Photo: Campworks / Edited by autoevolution