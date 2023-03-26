Did Campworks Just Manage the RV Rug Pull of the Decade? Buyer's Remorse Commencing

For the past two years, the world has been promised one of the most amazing teardrop campers to ever hit the glamping scene. I'm talking about Campworks' NS-1, a towable like very few around. What made it so hot was that it was an entirely electric unit. Well, those that dished out the preorder fee for units will never see them. Campworks is removing itself from the RV market!
You read that right. Campworks is no longer offering Americans the outdoor living machine we've been promised. Worst of all, whoever preordered an NS-1 (Nomadic System 1) over the past two years will NOT embark upon those adventure-filled dreams they may have had. Why is this happening? For no other reason than competition. In a press release from Campworks, we're told that two competitors have arrived on the all-electric camper scene, and the Colorado-based crew simply can't compete.
Nonetheless, let's look at what the NS-1 was supposed to be and why it can still stand as inspiration for your teardrop camper project or custom build. As I mentioned, the NS-1's sleeved ace was the fact that it operated entirely on electrical power. Oh, and that power was typically drawn from the sun. Campworks figures out a way to mount 1,840 W of sun processing cells onto the NS-1. With just one hour of exposure to direct sunlight, it could operate your AC for an entire day.
From there, all that juice was then stored in a 12 kWh battery pack. Just to give you a bit of perspective as to what that means, your typical two-bedroom apartment will consume around 13-17 kWh in a day. Since a teardrop camper rarely has a washing machine, massive fridge, dishwasher, or big-screen TV, it was supposed to be more than enough to live happily. Even if the sun decided not to smile upon you for a day or two, you could manage.
With that much backup juice and a 9,000 W output at 240 V, the NS-1 was able to operate your induction top, AC unit, and recharge all your smart devices. Best of all, it boasted the ability to recharge your EV. For someone like me that's always riding around with e-bikes, this would have been a godsend, but I'm talking about electric four-wheelers.
Continuing our journey into what we'll miss out on, we arrive at the interior and living features the NS-1 was showing off to the world. Well, the interior doesn't come across as the kind we'll miss too much. Take a look at the video below and see what I mean. Not only did it feel rather cramped, but the furnishings and cabinetry reminded me of my grandparents' camper. You know, those old-school, wooden shelves kind of unit. Not the sort of style the modern traveler is looking for.
As to why this interior comes across as so tight, the last feature I point out should explain everything. One design element, and flaw, if you ask me, was the way Campworks integrated the galley into the NS-1. Unlike classic teardrops, with a galley accessed by lifting a rear hatch, the NS-1's kitchen block slides into the unit. This is one reason why the bedding sits so high up. Oh, and then there are all those systems I mentioned earlier. Those are tucked away somewhere too. If you guessed in the belly of the beast, you'd be right.
Now, while exploring the NS-1, I could make out yet another issue that may have led to this team pulling out of the RV races, its asking price. All of what I pointed out, and a few other things like water tanks, storage, and all that, amounted to a camper that was going for a hefty $75,000 (€69,500 at current exchange rates). Quite a bit, if you ask me. People could also reserve the unit for a solid $5,000.
one catch, and I'm sure some of us may have been hooked by it. As I read the Preorder Agreement, I made out the words, "Follow the checkout steps to pay the nonrefundable US $1,000 Preorder Deposit." This means that some folks won't be seeing their $1,000. As I read more of the agreement, I reached the Decline or Cancel Preorder section. Here, I was baffled even more. "Campworks, at our sole discretion, may decline or cancel your Preorder at any time, for any reason. You will be notified by email if your Preorder is declined, and your Preorder Deposit will be refunded if it has already been processed."
Does this mean that people will see all $5,000 returned or just $4,000? How does Campworks' falling out of the RV game affect all of this? These are all questions that would-have-been owners will find answered in an e-mail from the company. If the phones haven't already rung. Oh, and so far, preordering still seems possible.
Personally, if I had the cash during the past two years of preorders, I could have easily ended up being one of those mixed up in this story. I guess I am, but from a different, less checkbook-threatening position.
