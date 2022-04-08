DHL Boeing 757 Drifts, Slides Off the Runway and Breaks in Two

You can’t, shouldn’t and wouldn’t want to drift an airplane. But if it’s to happen, it’s best if it does with only property damage and no injuries, as was the case with this DHL cargo plane.
A very dramatic scene unfolded at the Juan Santamaria Airport in Costa Rica, where a Guatemala-bound cargo plane returned for an emergency landing, only 50 minutes after takeoff. The cargo plane in question, used by DHL and believed to be carrying hazardous materials, ended up drifting on the runway and then sliding off it altogether, breaking in two as it landed off the side, into a ditch.
Footage and photos from the crash are included below. Only the two pilots were on board, and neither suffered injuries in the crash. Emergency response units were already on site and were able to put out the flames and escort the crew to safety. They had reported a hydraulic failure ten minutes into the flight, which is also when the plane stopped its climb, according to Aviation Herald.
The plane was a 22-year-old Boeing 757-200 registered as HP-2010DAE and converted from passenger to cargo mode in 2010. After the takeoff, direction Guatemala, and the moment it stopped climbing, the aircraft continued in the air for 50 minutes more, circling the area to burn off fuel. The pilots then attempted the emergency landing.
Videos show the cargo plane touching down on the runway and then skidding on the collapsed left-landing gear, with sparks and smoke coming out. It then spins around and veers to the right, going off the runway and breaking apart close to the tail.
The Juan Santamaria Airport was closed temporarily following the crash, which caused delays to passenger flights. Based on the photos and videos, the damage to the aircraft is total, but there at least the white-knuckle hard landing did not result in injuries or casualties.
Footage and photos from the crash are included below. Only the two pilots were on board, and neither suffered injuries in the crash. Emergency response units were already on site and were able to put out the flames and escort the crew to safety. They had reported a hydraulic failure ten minutes into the flight, which is also when the plane stopped its climb, according to Aviation Herald.
The plane was a 22-year-old Boeing 757-200 registered as HP-2010DAE and converted from passenger to cargo mode in 2010. After the takeoff, direction Guatemala, and the moment it stopped climbing, the aircraft continued in the air for 50 minutes more, circling the area to burn off fuel. The pilots then attempted the emergency landing.
Videos show the cargo plane touching down on the runway and then skidding on the collapsed left-landing gear, with sparks and smoke coming out. It then spins around and veers to the right, going off the runway and breaking apart close to the tail.
The Juan Santamaria Airport was closed temporarily following the crash, which caused delays to passenger flights. Based on the photos and videos, the damage to the aircraft is total, but there at least the white-knuckle hard landing did not result in injuries or casualties.
Otras fotos impresionantes del #JOS7216. Fotos por @JuanPab40955009 #ADSB @CrAereo @CR_Aviation pic.twitter.com/dHEOChyNii— En vivo desde SJO (@adsbcr) April 8, 2022
Otra foto por Bryan Antonio Luna @CrAereo @CR_Aviation #ADSB #JOS7216 pic.twitter.com/X4Nm9QUTRM— En vivo desde SJO (@adsbcr) April 7, 2022
Video desde el salón VIP en SJO @CrAereo @CR_Aviation pic.twitter.com/4050YGmnDE— En vivo desde SJO (@adsbcr) April 7, 2022
#JOS0216 pic.twitter.com/KTB7dAFaYD— En vivo desde SJO (@adsbcr) April 7, 2022