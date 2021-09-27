Dez Bryant Chills with Aldon Smith and a Vintage Rolls-Royce

Hanging out with friends usually includes a pic uploaded on a social media platform, and accessorizing the outing with a vintage Rolls-Royce will always get the right kind of attention. And this is exactly what the NFL player must have thought.
Desmond “Dez” Bryant is an American football wide receiver who is a free agent. He last signed with Baltimore Ravens in October 2020.
As of 2021, the NFL player has an estimated net worth of more than $5 million, and his garage full of interesting rides proves he is quite a car aficionado. He owns a Chevrolet Camaro, a Ford F-150 Raptor, a Bentley Bentayga and Bentley Continental GT, plus a Rolls-Royce Wraith.
But his latest Instagram post shows him hanging out with fellow NFL player Aldon Smith, as the two are casually leaning against a vintage Rolls-Royce, and Bryant praises Smith: “Aldon a real Guy! Wait until everyone hear what @aldonsmith up to…”
The car they’re leaning against is a Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III (and it seems to be a 1964 model), which is part of the final iteration of the Silver Cloud series, introduced at the end of 1962. The lineup of the Silver Cloud III included the 4-door saloon, the 2-door convertible and the 2-door coupe.
Back then, Rolls-Royce refused to disclose the exact engine output, but claimed an increase of around 7% compared to that of the the Silver Cloud II, also indicating a weight reduction. Therefore the estimated 220 horsepower and 330 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque, delivered by the 6.2-liter V8, connected to an automatic four-speed gearbox, would make the car reach a top speed of approximately 120 mph (193 kph).
The model kept the headlights grouped in a four-headlamp layout, a particular solution for the Silver Cloud models. Rolls-Royce built around 2,500 such cars of the third generation.
The Silver Cloud III makes the perfect addition to Bryant's garage, keeping company to the other modern, luxurious cars.
