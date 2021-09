Dez Bryant Chills with Aldon Smith and a Vintage Rolls-Royce

Desmond “Dez” Bryant is an American football wide receiver who is a free agent. He last signed with Baltimore Ravens in October 2020.As of 2021, the NFL player has an estimated net worth of more than $5 million, and his garage full of interesting rides proves he is quite a car aficionado. He owns a Chevrolet Camaro, a Ford F-150 Raptor, a Bentley Bentayga and Bentley Continental GT, plus a Rolls-Royce Wraith.But his latest Instagram post shows him hanging out with fellow NFL player Aldon Smith, as the two are casually leaning against a vintage Rolls-Royce , and Bryant praises Smith: “Aldon a real Guy! Wait until everyone hear what @aldonsmith up to…”The car they’re leaning against is a Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III (and it seems to be a 1964 model), which is part of the final iteration of the Silver Cloud series, introduced at the end of 1962. The lineup of the Silver Cloud III included the 4-door saloon, the 2-door convertible and the 2-door coupe.Back then, Rolls-Royce refused to disclose the exact engine output, but claimed an increase of around 7% compared to that of the the Silver Cloud II, also indicating a weight reduction. Therefore the estimated 220 horsepower and 330 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque, delivered by the 6.2-liter V8, connected to an automatic four-speed gearbox, would make the car reach a top speed of approximately 120 mph (193 kph).The model kept the headlights grouped in a four-headlamp layout, a particular solution for the Silver Cloud models. Rolls-Royce built around 2,500 such cars of the third generation.The Silver Cloud III makes the perfect addition to Bryant's garage, keeping company to the other modern, luxurious cars.