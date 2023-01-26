Devin Booker Pulled Up in His 1962 Impala SS Convertible to Support Phoenix Suns Teammates

Devin Booker is currently on the bench due to an injury but that doesn’t mean he can’t show his support for his Phoenix Suns teammates. And he arrived at the arena in style, driving his 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible.
A few days ago, Devin Booker was present for the Phoenix Suns' game against the Memphis Grizzlies. While he was not out on the court at the Footprint Center because of his recent groin injury, he was there to support his teammates. And also to flaunt one of his vintage cars.
The professional basketball player may be just 26 years old, but that doesn't stop him from showing an appreciation for classic cars. His love for cars might stem from his father, Melvin Booker, also a professional basketball player, and his plan seems to be to have the most impressive vintage collection among all NBA stars.
The one he recently drove was his 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible. The vintage car seems to have been a present for himself on his 26th birthday this past October. And it was not the only whip the athlete bought, because he buys them in pairs. The other one is also a vintage Chevrolet Impala convertible, but a 1958 model year.
The Impala quickly became a hit right after Chevrolet introduced it as a top-of-the-line model for the Bel Air lineup in 1958, earning its own range one year later. The Detroit, Michigan-based car manufacturer added the Impala SS in 1961 and it was a success by 1962, which is the model year Booker owns. That year, the Impala SS came with two body styles, a hardtop coupe, and a convertible coupe. Booker went for the convertible.
As for powertrains, Chevrolet offered a series of engines, with the base represented by a 3.9-liter inline-six, with several V8s available. While it's unclear which one powers Booker's Impala, it's most likely not the top-of-the-range version, which was represented by a 409-cc (6.7-liter) V8 and came with special "409" badging on the side.
Devin Booker introduced the 62 Impala SS Convertible on social media with a lengthy, vintage-looking series of pictures and videos in late November 2022.
And if you think the two previously mentioned Impalas are the only ones in his collection, you’re wrong. Because, besides the 1962 and the 1958 one, Booker also owns a 1959 convertible, called Pretty Penny, which is his favorite, and a 1996 coupe. He also has a custom 1973 Chevrolet Caprice Convertible, a first-generation Chevrolet K5 Blazer, a Buick Grand National, and a Buick GNX.
But the Phoenix Suns shooting guard is also the owner of a few modern cars that are stored in his garage: a black Ferrari 488 Spider, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and a newer Chevrolet model, the Corvette Z06. However, he shows these off far less than the vintage ones and we totally get why.
The professional basketball player may be just 26 years old, but that doesn't stop him from showing an appreciation for classic cars. His love for cars might stem from his father, Melvin Booker, also a professional basketball player, and his plan seems to be to have the most impressive vintage collection among all NBA stars.
The one he recently drove was his 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible. The vintage car seems to have been a present for himself on his 26th birthday this past October. And it was not the only whip the athlete bought, because he buys them in pairs. The other one is also a vintage Chevrolet Impala convertible, but a 1958 model year.
The Impala quickly became a hit right after Chevrolet introduced it as a top-of-the-line model for the Bel Air lineup in 1958, earning its own range one year later. The Detroit, Michigan-based car manufacturer added the Impala SS in 1961 and it was a success by 1962, which is the model year Booker owns. That year, the Impala SS came with two body styles, a hardtop coupe, and a convertible coupe. Booker went for the convertible.
As for powertrains, Chevrolet offered a series of engines, with the base represented by a 3.9-liter inline-six, with several V8s available. While it's unclear which one powers Booker's Impala, it's most likely not the top-of-the-range version, which was represented by a 409-cc (6.7-liter) V8 and came with special "409" badging on the side.
Devin Booker introduced the 62 Impala SS Convertible on social media with a lengthy, vintage-looking series of pictures and videos in late November 2022.
And if you think the two previously mentioned Impalas are the only ones in his collection, you’re wrong. Because, besides the 1962 and the 1958 one, Booker also owns a 1959 convertible, called Pretty Penny, which is his favorite, and a 1996 coupe. He also has a custom 1973 Chevrolet Caprice Convertible, a first-generation Chevrolet K5 Blazer, a Buick Grand National, and a Buick GNX.
But the Phoenix Suns shooting guard is also the owner of a few modern cars that are stored in his garage: a black Ferrari 488 Spider, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and a newer Chevrolet model, the Corvette Z06. However, he shows these off far less than the vintage ones and we totally get why.