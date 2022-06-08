Devel 16 Production Model Is Finally Out, Has a V8 Instead of V16, Half-Baked Perhaps?

Interestingly, the most ground-breaking concept cars never make it to production, and when they do, they almost always head the DeLorean way. We’ll cut Tesla’s Cybertruck some slack today and talk about the Devel 16. After unveiling in 2013 and failing to release a production model in 2017, Devel has more disappointments for its ‘very patient’ fans.
Alex of Supercar Blondie is once again the first one out of the manufacturer family tree to sample this controversial hypercar at the Dubai Autodrome track. In 2013, Dubai-based car manufacturer Devel announced the unveiling of the Devel 16, a hypercar straight out of your dreams with a colossal 12.3-liter quad-turbocharged V16 engine making a whopping 5,007 hp.
Early in the year, the automaker published a video on YouTube showcasing the production-ready Devel 16 during a testing session in Italy (we recommend you read the comment section to see the reception).
Not much has been said after, but we are now sure the sixteen is real, but without much of what they promised the world in the last nine years.
As you’ve already guessed, Alex of Supercar Blondie was yet again the first to take it out for a spin, dropping a few unpleasant bombs in the process.
“When I started Supercar Blondie, the first concept Devel 16 came out, and the media around the world picked up this very car. They were saying all sorts of things, and now here it is in real life. It does exist. This is the first one in the world,” Alex said.
The first production sixteen Alex reviewed is already sold. And as promised, it’s pretty long at 5.3-meters. But that’s as far as it goes when it comes to promises.
Positioned right behind the driver’s seat is the engine bay. It’s excitingly massive from the look of things, but there’s one problem – instead of a V16, it comes with a V8 (bummer). She also reveals the company plans to make five units per year.
“Here, you’ll see there’s a gap. It’s space. Empty space. So, they’ve got all this space here then to fill up with the V16,” she said.
With that, we are not sure if Devel has a V16 production car ready, even though Alex promises it’s coming next on her channel. At this point, we are hoping for anything, a V10, perhaps?
