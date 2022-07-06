Deutsche Bahn and Star Alliance Launch a Pioneering Intermodal Travel Solution

There are many paths that lead to eco-friendly transportation. One of them is the intermodal approach for travel, combining different means of transportation, which results in fewer CO2 emissions. A pioneering partnership is bringing this solution to the forefront.
Some governments have been trying to get people from airplanes to trains by focusing more on the railway system and what changes need to be done in this sector. Germany is now pioneering “an intelligent linking of different types of transport.”
Passengers will be able to book a combined ticked for both a flight and a train voyage, which will not only offer much more flexible timings and prices, but is also meant to decrease CO2 emissions.
This is the new Intermodal Partnership launched by Star Alliance, claiming to be an industry first. The project’s vision is to connect and combine airlines with railway, bus, ferry, and any other type of transportation that’s available. It’s a future where an easy airport/station/port transit would be a regular way of traveling.
The first step was to link flights with eco-friendly train rides, through a partnership with Deutsche Bahn (DB).
DB is the world’s first Intermodal Partner for Star Alliance, and Germany is the first country where the project is unfolding. But the plan is to include more partners and more means of transportation in the future.
According to Lufthansa, its Express Rail program has been offering the possibility of a combined ticket for flights and train rides for more than 20 years. This new program is an expansion of Lufthansa’s original initiative, as all of the 25 member airlines in the Star Alliance will start offering this from now on. Plus, the trains included in the intermodal partnership are not conventional ones, but DB’s environmentally-friendly trains.
“This is how we get more people off the plane and onto the environmentally friendly rail,” said Michael Peterson, Board Member for Long-Distance Passenger Transport at Star Alliance.
In addition to the combined ticket for the flight and the train journey, passengers will enjoy other perks that will hopefully encourage them to opt for intermodal transportation more often.
Passengers will be able to book a combined ticked for both a flight and a train voyage, which will not only offer much more flexible timings and prices, but is also meant to decrease CO2 emissions.
This is the new Intermodal Partnership launched by Star Alliance, claiming to be an industry first. The project’s vision is to connect and combine airlines with railway, bus, ferry, and any other type of transportation that’s available. It’s a future where an easy airport/station/port transit would be a regular way of traveling.
The first step was to link flights with eco-friendly train rides, through a partnership with Deutsche Bahn (DB).
DB is the world’s first Intermodal Partner for Star Alliance, and Germany is the first country where the project is unfolding. But the plan is to include more partners and more means of transportation in the future.
According to Lufthansa, its Express Rail program has been offering the possibility of a combined ticket for flights and train rides for more than 20 years. This new program is an expansion of Lufthansa’s original initiative, as all of the 25 member airlines in the Star Alliance will start offering this from now on. Plus, the trains included in the intermodal partnership are not conventional ones, but DB’s environmentally-friendly trains.
“This is how we get more people off the plane and onto the environmentally friendly rail,” said Michael Peterson, Board Member for Long-Distance Passenger Transport at Star Alliance.
In addition to the combined ticket for the flight and the train journey, passengers will enjoy other perks that will hopefully encourage them to opt for intermodal transportation more often.