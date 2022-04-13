Deus Vayanne Promises to Do Performance Miracles With Electric Propulsion

The Bible states that God revealed Himself to Moses and a handful of prophets throughout human history. Deus introduced itself and its first car to the automotive world at the New York Auto Show, promising to do miracles with its electric powertrain when it comes to performance. Sadly, only 99 buyers will give testimony of what the Vayanne can do.
As we mentioned in our previous article about the Austrian brand, the name Deus means God in Latin and Portuguese. Just like the Almighty, Deus has mysterious ways when it comes to its only son, the Vayanne electric hypercar.
Far from being conceived by a single human being, Deus had to hire Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering for it to manifest in this world. And what a manifestation that promises to be: a car with over 2,200 hp (1,640 kW), more than 2,000 Nm (1,475 pound-feet), a top speed above 400 kph (248 mph), and a 0-to-100-kph (0-to-62-mph) acceleration time under 1.99 seconds.
Curiously, Italdesign was in charge of spreading the word (and pictures) of the car around. It seems Deus wants the design studio to carry the crosses of prototyping, industrialization, and production of the Vayanne. The prototype presented at the New York Auto Show was made at Italdesign’s Moncalieri plant, and all 99 units for customers will also be produced at the Italian facility.
With Vayanne’s design, Deus wants to reinforce timelessness and infinity so that no one will call its name in vain. You can see the front grille, and the rear lights suggest the infinity loop. We just hope that does not apply to the price. Regarding timelessness, it is too early to say the Vayanne will not eventually be called a dated car.
There’s no information on how many motors it will have (we are betting on four, one for each wheel), how big the battery pack will be, how much range this EV will deliver – especially traveling at 400 kph – or how much it will cost. All we know so far is that Deus will allow customers to enter the reign of the Vayanne only by 2025.
Deus will not demand a leap of faith at this point. That’s why it hired two names with enough credibility for clients to know deliveries should happen when Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering say they will.
However, the devil will tempt us to ask what Deus intends to achieve with an electric hypercar for 99 millionaires it contracted someone else to manufacture. So far, that is a complete mystery. God only knows – or should we say Deus? You got the point.
