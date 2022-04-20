Deus Could Better Fulfill Vayanne EV Hypercar Promises With a Widebody DNA

A lot of water will go under the EV bridge until the new battery-powered kid on the block Deus Automobiles will fulfill its pledges of zero-emissions hypercar glory. But at least they made the first official step and showed Vayanne at the 2022 NY Auto Show.
The 2022 New York International Auto Show had about everything, from hulking to popular SUVs and from EVs to hypercars. Well, Austria-based Deus Automobiles mixed the latter with its Vienna-tribute Vayanne EV hypercar – and maybe it was all courtesy of its big-name partners. For example, Italdesign lent a helping hand with the sleek-flowing styling while Williams Advanced Engineering also got mixed in the development process needed for the new hypercar to bear EV fruit.
Of course, this could be just another startup trying to make a name for itself in the brewing top EV roster and then just sizzling out of existence because not everyone can be Elon Musk’s Tesla. And we are in for a long wait until answers regarding the high-performance EV promises are given, as Deus has only programmed Vayanne for production starting the middle of the decade. That is 2025, which is at least three years from now – we all know that EV startups usually tend to stretch the concept and fabric of time...
Until then, at least virtual automotive artists seem thoroughly impressed with the available goods. However, they also seem to always find means to improve the OEM work, and Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, is no different from the norm. He quickly took notice of Deus Vayanne’s real-world existence and decided to improve it with a hypercar-fitting widebody vision.
The changes include an additional front lip, wider fenders, and bumpers, an equally widened side skirt, “added roof scoop, bigger side air intake, new hood vision, and big molded ducktail plus a small carbon lip spoiler on top.” Quite a lot of mods but none of them are too intrusive if you ask us. So, in the end, this could be a viable idea if Deus decided to improve and aggressively refine the Vayanne design on the way to its 99-unit limited series production.
