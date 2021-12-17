Detroit Man Discovers Apple AirTag Tracker Underneath His Recently Purchased Dodge Charger

With just $100, you can use an Apple AirTag to secure your car or bike. With $100, sneaky thieves can track your car, and it will be gone in 60 seconds. That’s almost what happened to John Nelson, a new Dodge Charger owner, two days after driving out of a dealership with a 392 Scat Pack 2018 Charger in Detroit.
Let’s face it. The Apple AirTag is a pretty convenient product. Imagine how many times you have lost your keys and spent hours searching only to find it underneath your couch. An Apple AirTag makes tracking your belongings much simple.
According to an Associated Press piece in April, AirTags are coin-sized devices attached to bags, keys, purses, and other items to help individuals track them down via iPhone when misplaced.
On the flip side, an Apple AirTag can work against you in the hands of sophisticated criminals. Last week, two days after purchasing his 2018 Dodge Charger, Nelson cruised to Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills, shopped for two hours then went to a friend's house. When he got out, he found a notification on his phone about an unknown AirTag on his car.
It is not the first time something like this is happening. There have been several reports about AirTag notifications on luxury cars often hidden under the bumper of target cars.
Nelson clicked on the notification on his phone and triggered the AirTag to produce a sound. Fortunately, he was able to locate it under his car. The culprit had unscrewed his Charger's drain pipe and slipped the tag inside.
After numerous complaints, Apple released an Android app called Tracker Detect. Initially, only iPhone owners could detect AirTags via their phones. Track Detect now lets Android phone owners scan nearby Apple AirTag devices.
Car thieves target hot cars for scrap parts, which is the biggest thing in Detroit right now. According to a Detroit auto task force, AirTag theft cases are now common in Metro Detroit.
