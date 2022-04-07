Detaching Tonneau Covers Prompts 2019 - 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra Recall

On January 28th, a General Motors engineer submitted a safety report based on a complaint about a tonneau cover that flew off while driving. Transport Canada entered the scene, discovering that GM had previously recalled the suspect tonneau in the U.S. and Canada in December 2019.
Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration state that the vehicle involved in the incident was not identified as part of NHTSA recall 19E-066, which included 7,173 soft tri-fold tonneaus intended for the 2019 - 2022 model year Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500 half-tonners.
The detaching tonneau cover, however, was a recalled part. Can you see where this is going? On February 3rd, GM opened yet another investigation to assess the scope of the aforementioned recall and 20E-024 which included 14,876 units of the tri-fold hard tonneau cover supplied by Truck Hero.
Lo and behold, General Motors identified “a number of additional VINs that may have received one of the recalled tonneau covers as an over-the-counter accessory.” It’s hard to excuse this oversight, which is why General Motors didn’t have a choice but to call back Truck Hero tonneaus a third time.
A grand total of 1,236 suspect tonneaus have been sold as accessories for 2019 - 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks from the 1500, 2500, and 3500 series. Pickups equipped with the tri-fold hard tonneau will have their tonneau rails and clamps replaced. The dealer will then add a tether to prevent detaching even if improperly installed. In the case of the tri-fold softie, the dealer will provide the customer with a tonneau cover tether kit as well as additional instructions to facilitate proper installation.
Customer notifications will begin on May 16th, according to General Motors. Dubbed 22E-029, this recall is an expansion of the previously mentioned 19E-066 and 20E-024 recalls. No fewer than three variants of the tri-fold tonneau covers and 20 part numbers are listed in the attached document.
