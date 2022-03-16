Desperate to Relieve Pain at the Pump, New York State Considers Eliminating Gas Tax

New York State is the land of taxes. Be it property taxes, income taxes, and yes, even gasoline taxes, there's no lack of revenue sources for one of the wealthiest and most expensive states to live in. But even New Yorkers are ailing over the bonkers increase in fuel prices that's taken the entire world by storm lately.
Traditionally, New York State has one of the most aggressive petroleum taxes of any state other than California. It's a tax that's only become more of an albatross around New Yorkers' necks as global geo-political situations spiral out of control. Thus, state legislators in the capital city of Albany are mulling over something that sounds unheard of.
We're talking about the complete suspension of New York's 48-cent-a-gallon tax on gasoline for up to seven months beginning in May. The bill, lauded by many New York State politicians like Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, is aimed at alleviating some of the unparalleled misery New Yorkers are feeling at the pump. It's perhaps the worst petroleum crisis they have seen since the infamous fuel crisis of 1973.
"We talk about the kitchen table, and clearly what is happening at the gas pumps is something everybody is reeling from," Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins said on Tuesday. "I think it has begun the discussion and I'd like see some version in our final budget to acknowledge at the least the pain people are feeling at the pump."
This proposal, which still needs to be deliberated upon by state lawmakers in Albany, could lower fuel prices in New York to such a degree that it may bring them back down to pre-Eastern European war levels of value. But rest assured, as soon as this current fuel crisis is over (if it ever ends in the first place), that gasoline tax is going right back where it was, perhaps even more aggressively than before.
