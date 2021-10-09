Designer of the 1,817 Horsepower Hennessey Venom F5 Hypercar Walks Us Through its Design

This Is Why Automakers Should Offer Battery Upgrades to EVs and PHEVs

Watch as the new 1,817 horsepower Hennessey Venom F5, "America's hypercar," gets a full breakdown from its designer Nathan Malinick. 6 photos

While John Hennessey is the man behind every product the namesake car and tuning company, Nathan Malinick is responsible for much of the actual design that's gone into it.



As a successor to the Hennessey Venom and the first fully bespoke creation from the company, the Venom F5 is aimed squarely at the production car top speed record. After this design breakdown, we have even more confidence in the car.



Move over to the headlights and he points out the distinctive shape that mimics the letter F, in this case for the Fujita Scale. That's the same one used to measure tornados.



Interestingly enough, an F5, the tornado, not the car, is said to be capable of reaching windspeeds of 318 miles per hour. Wanna guess how fast the F5 car is supposed to be capable of going? That's right,



Move onto the side of the Venom F5 and Nathan talks us through the incredible aero bits that keep drag low and keep the engine well fed with fresh air.



One design detail most have missed until now is the inlets on each rear hip of the car that blend directly into the rear wing. Together they create a seamless line from one side of the car to the other.



The rear apron is also highlighted as the largest single piece of carbon fiber in a production car today. Despite being broken up by different colors, it's all one solid piece.



Inside the car is just as intense and detailed. There are no buttons on the dash at all and every switch that a driver might need is on the steering wheel itself.



Of 24 cars built in the first production run, all have been sold.


