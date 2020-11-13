Designer Fixes the BMW iX Because, Let's Face It, It Needed Fixing

After BMW released the new 4 Series (M4 and M3 included) earlier this year, we didn't think we'd see another controversial model from the Bavarians so soon. Boy, how wrong were we?
The iX's design is so far out there that it got us thinking: what if the electric SUV is nothing but BMW's plan to take the heat off the 4 Series and focus it on a low-volume model which, if we're being honest, this thing is going to be?
Obviously, that's just some conspiracy theory thinking on our part - it's the months of isolation and social distancing talking - but even though it's not true, the effects are there. Looking at the iX, the only way you're going to refer to the 4 Series is in a positive way. Or rather less negative.
Our opinion, just like that of most people, is largely irrelevant. We only count from the perspective of a potential buyer - and if you don't have more than $100,000 lying around, that perspective is void. However, when people who know a thing or two about design in general and car design in particular echo our impression, then maybe we're on to something.
Marouane Bembli, the designer better known by his stage name, The Sketch Monkey, seems to feel the same way about the iX's exterior. Unlike us, he also disagrees with the SUV's interior. We think the cabin is an excellent take on the current minimalist theme with the right dose of luxury you would expect from a German vehicle this expensive. Think of it as a mix between Tesla, Lucid, Volvo, and just a touch of Bentley. At least that's the vibe we get.
On the outside, though, the only vibe we get is that something went horribly wrong. The only angle the iX arguably looks decent from is the rear, and we're talking passable, not good. Any other way you look at it you get the feeling you're staring at one of those abhorrent face swaps we're sometimes guilty ourselves of featuring on the website.
Starting with the side view, Marouane begins his deconstruction of what went wrong in the design process of the BMW iX. He even has a short rant at the expense of the engineers who "come in and take away all the fun and kill the vibe of the car", but we guess that's just him passing the blame to protect the honor of his guild.
He calls the iX "saggy" and disjointed, lacking cohesion and, probably the worst of them all, lacking emotion. Marouane even goes as far as to say the iX is not designed as a car, but a piece of consumer electronics. Strong words, but the Sketch Monkey has the skill to back them up.
Watching the transformation process is like one of those classic reels in B-grade movies where the "ugly" nerdish girl takes of her glasses and receives a complete makeover, only to leave anyone stunned at the beauty that had been hiding underneath all this time.
Indeed, it doesn't take much to turn the BMW iX into a good-looking SUV. The most amazing part is that he did it with almost no intervention on the grille and headlights, the two elements that wrongly seem to define this design. Instead, it's all about proportions and removing some of the elements that were cluttering the vehicle's overall aspect. Obviously, it's too late for the iX now, but it's still nice to see what could have been.
