Design Patent Suggests New Rolls-Royce Special Commission Based on the Ghost II

Remember the Sweptail ? A one-off commission by Rolls-Royce, the hand-built work of automotive art was the most expensive car in the world for almost two years at $12.8 million versus $18.7 million for the Voiture Noir from Bugatti. 9 photos



Take a look at the front end. Sweptail influences are obvious, but the headlamps, radiator grille, and lower grille are different. The hood may be finished in aluminum given the contrast between it and the bodywork. Regarding the rear deck and bumper, those two look suspiciously similar to the teak deck of the Phantom Drophead Coupe, a design motif inspired by luxury yachts and Riva boats.



The flying buttresses add even more visual drama to an already outlandish design, and frankly, this car looks unlike anything else from Rolls-Royce. Just like the Sweptail, the yet-to-be-named-or-confirmed model stands out in the crowd like a diamond on wheels.



Regarding the underpinnings of this fellow, the



This means that rear- and all-wheel drive are both possible, along with twin-turbo V12 power from the BMW Group. N74 is how the twelve-cylinder engine is codenamed, and the N74B68 is exclusive to Rolls-Royce. The force-fed colossus of German origin develops no fewer than 592 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque in the The Sweptail is obviously based on the Ghost considering the vehicle’s footprint, and the same can be said about the design patent in the photo gallery. Discovered by Coche Spias and filed in Brazil in March 2020, the drawings depict a rather nautical theme for a two-door coupe. Or is it a soft top in the same vein as the Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder? Hard to tell, but it is very special nonetheless.Take a look at the front end. Sweptail influences are obvious, but the headlamps, radiator grille, and lower grille are different. The hood may be finished in aluminum given the contrast between it and the bodywork. Regarding the rear deck and bumper, those two look suspiciously similar to the teak deck of the Phantom Drophead Coupe, a design motif inspired by luxury yachts and Riva boats.The flying buttresses add even more visual drama to an already outlandish design, and frankly, this car looks unlike anything else from Rolls-Royce. Just like the Sweptail, the yet-to-be-named-or-confirmed model stands out in the crowd like a diamond on wheels.Regarding the underpinnings of this fellow, the Ghost II is edging closer and closer to production. Rolls-Royce discontinued the first generation last year, and the newcomer is supposed to arrive at dealerships for the 2021 model year with the Architecture of Luxury aluminum spaceframe of the Phantom and Cullinan This means that rear- and all-wheel drive are both possible, along with twin-turbo V12 power from the BMW Group. N74 is how the twelve-cylinder engine is codenamed, and the N74B68 is exclusive to Rolls-Royce. The force-fed colossus of German origin develops no fewer than 592 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque in the Cullinan Black Badge , which translates to 600 PS and 900 Nm.