DeSean Jackson's Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Isn't Cool Enough, He Poses With Bugatti Chiron

Earlier this year, NFL star DeSean William Jackson splashed on a custom, fully black Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. But it looks like the luxury sedan isn't cool enough for Instagram anymore, so he posed with a black Bugatti Chiron.
DeSean Williams Jackson is currently a free agent, but his career in the National Football League included playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams. While he’s currently considering retirement, he has a net worth of $40 million that gives him a life that’s more than comfortable.
In a new post on Instagram, DeSean didn't snap a picture with his regular go-to car, his recently purchased Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. Instead, he stands next to a black Bugatti Chiron. It’s unclear whether the NFL star bought it, rented it, or he simply decided to take a picture of it. But it looks like the star and the hypercar make a pretty good team.
For any athlete (and gearhead alike), driving a Bugatti Chiron is quite an experience. It has all it takes to get their adrenaline pumping, thanks to an 8.0-liter W16 engine that cranks out 1,480 horsepower (1,500 ps) and a maximum torque of 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm). The power unit is paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox, sending the resources to all wheels.
Thanks to these figures, the Chiron sprints to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 2.3 seconds and can reach a maximum speed of 261 mph (420 kph). All of these come with a price, though, as the two-seat hypercar has a price tag of over $3 million. While Desean could certainly afford to buy the Bugatti, it's still quite something.
It seems like DeSean Jackson has a preference for black vehicles. Besides his 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, he also owns a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan. So, if he did buy the Bugatti, it’d fit perfectly next to his other cars.
