Deployed With USMC: 1967 Ford Mustang Misses Chance to Be Restored, Stored in a Barn

Ford’s Mustang is among the most sought-after models in the restoration business, so in theory, finding the necessary parts to bring a pony back to the road isn’t necessarily mission impossible.
This 1967 Mustang, on the other hand, promises it comes with pretty much everything you’d need to restore the car, as even the parts that aren’t included in the pictures continue to be available today.
This is because the owner of the pony themselves planned to refresh the Mustang, but given they ended up being deployed with the United States Marine Corps (USMC), the car is now sitting and looking for someone else to complete the project.
Sitting in a barn for 10 years, this 1967 Ford Mustang is part of the same family since new. The owner explains on eBay that the car was purchased by their grandfather back in 1968, and it was eventually donated to them after his passing in 2003.
The tidbit that’s missing is the engine under the hood. While the owner says the engine was turned over every few months during the decade in storage, we know little about the unit that’s supposed to put the wheels in motion.
The base unit in 1967 was the 200 (3.3-liter) installed on T-code Mustangs and came with an output of 120 horsepower. C-code models, on the other hand, were fitted with a 289 (4.7-liter) small-block rated at 200 horsepower, while the top configuration for this model year was the 390 (6.4-liter) with 320 horsepower.
The overall condition of the car doesn’t seem to be that bad, but the first thing it seems to require is a good wash.
The bidding for this 1967 Mustang is currently underway, with the top offer now at $560. Of course, a reserve has also been enabled by seller kevihac-6, and at the time of writing, it is yet to be unlocked.
