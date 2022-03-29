autoevolution
Denzel Washington's Porsche 911 Turbo Fetches Big Bucks at Auction

29 Mar 2022, 20:17 UTC ·
Denzel Washington's 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo has just become one of the most expensive non-GT, 993-generation cars ever sold at auction. The German sports car went under the hammer for a whopping $405,993.
One of many luxury and sports cars owned by the Hollywood superstar, the 993-gen 911 Turbo crossed the block on Bring a Trailer. As expected, the auction gained a lot of attention, with 29 bids taking the final price beyond the $400,000 mark. The listing also spawned no fewer than 425 comments, including one from a user claiming to be the actor himself.

But on top of being a celebrity car, having been owned since new by the actor, this 911 Turbo is also part of the final generation of air-cooled Porsches. It's also a pristine, low-mileage example with only 18,000 miles (28,968 km) on the odo.

While it's not the most expensive 993-gen 911 ever sold at auction, it is among a handful of non-GT units that changed hands for more than $400,000 in recent years.

While low-mileage Turbo S models can fetch as much as $500,000 as of 2022, it should be noted that the average value of 993-gen 911s is around $130,000.

What's the most expensive 993 ever auctioned, you ask? Well, that would be "Project Gold," a car that Porsche completed in 2018 using new old stock parts.

The gold metallic 993 Turbo S was auctioned off for an eye-watering $3.1 million. Second place goes to a 1995 993 GT3 that sold for $2.4 million in 2016.

While not quite as special as a GT2, the 911 Turbo here is not exactly a slouch either. Fitted with a twin-turbo, 3.6-liter flat-six engine rated at 402 horsepower, it needs only 3.7 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) from a standing start. Porsche claims a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph).

The 993 generation is often referred to as the best and most desirable of the 911 series, so it's far from surprising that a Turbo badge and a celebrity name are enough to push the sticker close to half-million-dollar territory.
