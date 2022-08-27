Denizen from ZenniHome Is a Smart, Modular and Way Cheaper Option to Tiny Homes

The Denizen is one of the three housing propositions from ZenniHome, the Arizona-based startup mentioned above. The other two are the larger Citizen and the even larger ZenCity, and both are blown-up versions of the Denizen. In fact, this prefab home is conceived like a Lego block, in that it can be used to create larger structures, either horizontally or vertically.
In the hope that you’re intrigued already, know that the above is just the icing on the cake: the best part is yet to come. ZenniHome was founded in 2020 by Bob Worsley, former Arizona State Senator, author, and entrepreneur, and Stephen D. James, designer of eco-friendly communities like Daybreak in Utah, with the desire to deliver a product that was multi-functional, reliable, affordable and smart. Moreover, the product had to have a compact footprint but somehow overcome all the downsides of tiny living.
Tiny houses are a good example of multi-functionality, and ZenniHome is the first to acknowledge that. That said, for most people, tiny living is not a practical long-term solution, so ZenniHome set out a new goal for itself: that of getting more functionality out of the same compact space. File this under this “make space where little space is available” – and the company claims to have succeeded through the patented method of using robotic technology in the construction of the house and all its furnishes.
In plain terms, this means that the Denizen is a container-like prefabricated home, with modular furnishes. This way, each room in the house becomes whatever you need it to be, whenever you need it, which is a very handy approach in such a small space.
Neither the Denizen nor the larger Citizen are shipping containers, even though they might look like it: they’re made of steel, with each unit of the Denizen comprising two modules for ease of transportation. Steel is superior to concrete in terms of durability and footprint, has better recyclability and, to boot, will actually be repurposed from an abandoned coal plant on Navajo land.
The Denizen, which is 20 feet (6 meters) long and 16 feet (4.9 meters) wide, can sleep one or two people, and is comprised of a bedroom slash living room slash lounge slash office, an open-plan kitchen, a bathroom and storage space. By comparison, the Citizen is twice the size, can sleep up to four people and offers two sleeping areas. Depending on its intended use, the Denizen can work as anything from a permanent residence, to an Airbnb, a guest mini-house, an office, a business venue, or as a basic unit for bigger and more complex structures.
prefab homes, ZenniHome units score lower in terms of movability, because they require cast-in-place concrete piers that support steel columns fastened to the modules, so once you’re done setting one up, it would be difficult to pack up and move at the drop of a hat. In return, you get a space that’s easily configurable (though not customizable beyond choosing from a long list of options), easy to maintain, affordable in the long-run, and very practical – with bonus green credentials.
That same space is smart, too: each unit comes with digital door locks, smart lights, security and cameras, video-audio system, LED lighting, thermostat and optional Starlink broadband internet. Optionals include solar panels, inverter and batteries, fresh and gray water tanks, and even watermaker, to take the house off-grid. All units are built and assembled at the factory in Page, Arizona, and delivered with all the furniture, appliances and finishes selected in the online configurator – a system ZenniHome calls HaaS, which stands for Home as a Service.
That’s the plan, at least: ZenniHome hopes for a production start in the third trimester of 2022, with the most optimistic estimate being six months from the moment you place an order to the day it arrives at your doorstep. The Denizen starts at $75,000 (not including the entry porch or the deck), while the Citizen is priced upwards of $100,000 – definitely cheaper than many turnkey tiny houses from established builders. Unlike those, though, the Denizen has to make it into production first.
