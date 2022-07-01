Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's Daughter Lola, 17, Crashes Car, Drives Into Embankment

Mere months after getting her driver’s license, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ youngest daughter, Lola, crashed her car as she drove into an embankment on Tuesday night. Luckily, no one was hurt.
On Tuesday night, June 28, Lola Rose Sheen was involved in a terrifying car crash. According to police, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ youngest daughter drove into an embankment, The Sun reports.
She was driving at night with three other passengers in her Volkswagen. Her sedan hit the embankment, but, luckily it did not roll over the cliff.
A spokesman for Malibu and Lost Hills Sheriff's Station confirmed to the same outlet that they assisted California Highway Patrol and a search and rescue unit after receiving a call about a car "over the edge" on Stunt Road, near Topanga Lookout in the Santa Monica Mountains in California.
"Nobody was taken to the hospital but the minor driver complained of a headache after the collision," a rep claimed.
At the time of the scary crash, Lola was driving down dark winding roads at nighttime, which have limited visibility and offer views of the mountains and the Pacific Ocean. There is no information on whether the car had to be towed after the crash.
The 17-year-old old has just celebrated getting her license this year. In January, her famous actress mom took to social media to celebrate the occasion, posting a picture of Lola next to a white Volkswagen. She captioned it: “Woohoo! Nothing like celebrating 2022 than my Lola getting her drivers license!” Richards added: “I’m so proud of you & so happy for you Lolee!" Lola hopped in the comment section, thanking her mom “for giving me the confidence” and added that it was “such a special moment.”
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards share two daughters, Lola, and Sami, 18. After their relationship ended, Richards also adopted another girl, Eloise. At the moment of publication, neither addressed the accident.
