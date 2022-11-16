Demolition Derby Game 'Wreckfest' Brings Its Carnage-Driven Track Races to iOS and Android

Totally unsurprising, the folks at HandyGames released the mobile version of Wreckfest, the destruction-derby-style racing game that made its debut on PC more than four years ago. It looks like the game was popular enough to convince THQ Nordic to bring it to all meaningful platforms, including console and mobile.
I’m very curious to see how HandyGames managed to port the complex gameplay dynamics from PC and consoles to mobile, but considering the studio is quite experienced when it comes to porting games to Android and iOS, I have high hopes.
For those who already own Wreckfest on other platforms, this is a chance to play your favorite game in short bursts (or not), while you’re commuting. More importantly, Wreckfest Mobile is a premium game, so while it doesn’t come for free, it skips any pay-to-win elements and advertisements. The only in-app purchases on offer are the DLC packs featuring unique vehicles, just like the console and PC versions.
Those who have never had the chance to play Wreckfest yet must know this is a racing game that features soft-body damage simulation, in-depth upgrading, and customization. You’re invited to compete in both demolition derbies and more “standard,” but still carnage-driven track races.
As you progress throughout the game, you’ll be able to unlock new rides, create custom events, as well as challenge friends in the local multiplayer mode, playable across iOS and Android platforms.
The base game features 49 customizable vehicles, and an additional 31 included in the DLCs that can be purchased separately. Wreckfest Mobile has 45 race tracks with different variations, controller support, gyroscopic steering option, customizable in-game UI to fit your device and preferences, Tournament mode with alternating challenges, as well as local multiplayer and up to 24 cars on the track.
Wreckfest Mobile is now available for download for $9.99 via the Google Play Store, Samsung Store and App Store.
