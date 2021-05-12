Demi Lovato Will Hunt for Aliens, Make Contact in New Unscripted Series

Just recently, Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut for the European Space Agency (ESA) now based on the International Space Station (ISS), said that he was yet to see signs of extraterrestrial life. He was clearly not looking in the right place.
Pop star Demi Lovato has an idea of where to look for them and, even better, how to make contact with them. She will share some of that knowledge with the rest of the world by means of a new unscripted series called—what else?—Unidentified With Demi Lovato. It will air on PeacockTV, TV Line reports.
The unscripted series will have four parts, playing out like a reality show or documentary of some sorts. The announcement notes that Demi will star (she’s also one of the producers, alongside music manager Scooter Braun), opposite her sister Dallas and her best friend Matthew, the “skeptic.” The series will see them talk to experts in the field, alien abductees, and scientists, as well as “investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.”
If you giggled at the idea of Demi Lovato single-handedly (more or less) uncovering state secrets, you’re about to have a fit with what’s next. The goal of the show, PeacockTV says, is to help Demi make contact with the aliens so that she can “make peace with the aliens and ultimately save ourselves.” From what, it doesn’t say.
In October last year, Lovato was on social media, hawking an app that was compared to Facebook for UFO sightings, which she claimed to have been using to communicate peacefully with aliens. Also then, she name-dropped Dr. Steven Greer, a self-titled world authority on UFOs, ET intelligence and making contact with aliens. She also spoke about the need to make peaceful contact and force authorities to acknowledge the existence of aliens so that our planet was saved from certain destruction.
Maybe the upcoming show will solve the riddle of this “destruction” talk and how the aliens can help with it. PeacockTV is yet to announce an air date, but Demi promises more details will come to light soon.
The unscripted series will have four parts, playing out like a reality show or documentary of some sorts. The announcement notes that Demi will star (she’s also one of the producers, alongside music manager Scooter Braun), opposite her sister Dallas and her best friend Matthew, the “skeptic.” The series will see them talk to experts in the field, alien abductees, and scientists, as well as “investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.”
If you giggled at the idea of Demi Lovato single-handedly (more or less) uncovering state secrets, you’re about to have a fit with what’s next. The goal of the show, PeacockTV says, is to help Demi make contact with the aliens so that she can “make peace with the aliens and ultimately save ourselves.” From what, it doesn’t say.
In October last year, Lovato was on social media, hawking an app that was compared to Facebook for UFO sightings, which she claimed to have been using to communicate peacefully with aliens. Also then, she name-dropped Dr. Steven Greer, a self-titled world authority on UFOs, ET intelligence and making contact with aliens. She also spoke about the need to make peaceful contact and force authorities to acknowledge the existence of aliens so that our planet was saved from certain destruction.
Maybe the upcoming show will solve the riddle of this “destruction” talk and how the aliens can help with it. PeacockTV is yet to announce an air date, but Demi promises more details will come to light soon.