Pop star Demi Moore can vouch for how accurate it is because, she swears, she’s been using it to communicate with aliens. She’s seen UFOs up close and personal, too, and she even has video to prove it.Almost a couple of weeks ago, short on the heels of a very public and bad breakup, and before she got political on her feed, Demi used her 93.4+ million strong Instagram platform to advertise an app that allegedly helps users “make peaceful contact with extraterrestrial civilizations” and get in touch with like-minded people in their area. Like Facebook, but for UFO sightings.Moreover, she says in her post, she can vouch for it herself, now that she’s been communicating with aliens on the regular and has learned how to study the sky for signs of extraterrestrial life, aka UFO spotting.“Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me,” Demi writes. “This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together. If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet.”She doesn’t explain how getting the government to admit to the existence of aliens would help keep our planet off the path of destruction, or what she’s been chatting about with the aliens. She does, however, name-drop Dr. Steven Greer, who identifies himself as “one of the world’s foremost authorities on the subject of UFOs, ET intelligence, and initiating peaceful contact with ET civilization.”To be sure, it would be extremely arrogant to assume that we’re alone in this vast universe. But maybe looking up at the sky for longer, without paying for an app to do the same, would be just as efficient a method for UFO spotting