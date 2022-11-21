Delta4x4 Wants to Turn Your Porsche 911 Into a Dakar-Like All-Terrain Sport Model

All-terrain supercars are the latest trend in the car industry, albeit not a fresh one, obviously. Lamborghini is about to pull the wraps off the Huracan Sterrato next week, and Porsche has already introduced the new 911 Dakar.
With a Safari-like flair, the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar will be limited to only 2,500 copies, which allows the Zuffenhausen marque to ask a lot of money for it. You’ll be able to take one home for at least $220,020, excluding the $1,450 destination charge, dealer fees, and options, and that’s basically 911 Turbo S and 911 GT3 RS territory.
Mind you, while the latter two can be considered supercars due to their crazy performance figures, the new 911 Dakar tops out at 150 mph (241 kph), and it does the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.2 seconds. Powering it is the twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six, rated at 473 hp (480 ps / 353 kW) and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque, channeled to both axles via an eight-speed PDK.
Now, if for whatever reason you think the 911 Dakar is not the one for you, but you’re still a fan of the jacked-up design, then Delta4x4’s upgrade package can turn your 992 into a Dakar-like model. It is limited to the 911 Carrera 4S, which has an MSRP of $130,300, and packs a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six, with 443 hp (450 ps / 330 kW) and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque, for a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.4 seconds, and a 190 mph (306 kph) top speed.
The bundle of upgrades will bring a 50-mm (2-inches) extra ground clearance courtesy of the kit made in cooperation with Eibach and Bilstein, wider tracks, and fender flares. Chunkier rubber wrapped around the new wheels will be part of the makeover too, together with a few other bits and bobs probably. Pricing and availability of the package will be announced in due course.
