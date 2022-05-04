DeLorean Releases a New Teaser of the EVolved, Its New Electric Concept Car

DeLorean is yet to disclose the name of its new concept car. Despite that, it suggested with some hashtags that it could be named EVolved, so we’ll call it like that until we get the real deal. In a message to its followers, the company released a new teaser of the electric concept car.
The image shows we were not so distant from the final design when we used the teaser image of its left half to imagine what the final styling would look like when seen from the back. Clearly inspired by the DMC-12, the EV presents gullwing doors. Apart from the DeLorean name writing right between the taillights and its width, we offered a good glimpse of what its appearance would be.
DeLorean scheduled EVollved’s premiere for the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance, which will happen in August. We know the concept has been designed by Italdesign, which also shared some teasers of the vehicle stating it would help the design studio celebrate its 54 years.
In April, the DeLorean CEO said that the company would sell a full line of vehicles and that it would present four concepts in 90 days. Apart from the EVolved, they will show what the company would have been in the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s if it did not go bankrupt in December 1982. This idea makes an even stronger case for the definitive name of the concept: it would be the natural evolution of the brand until the present day.
In his interview with Electrify News, Joost de Vries said the company could not survive only with a fancy electric coupe as the EVolved will be. That means it will need a high-volume vehicle. It will be inescapable to offer an SUV. A sedan would also be very likely considering it will be electric and that a familiar vehicle could broaden the company’s public, especially in a crucial market like China. Just forget about a stainless steel body: De Vries already ruled that out.
