DeLorean DMC-T Truck Rendering Looks Like a Vintage Cybertruck

As the Ford Bronco and Ram 1500 TRX came out this summer, you're probably thinking of that order you placed for the Tesla Cybertruck. The bulletproof school bus of the future is still some time away from being completed, giving us the opportunity to think about its styling again.
The DeLorean connection isn't new. Cybertrucks are made with a supposedly impenetrable exoskeleton that looks nothing like we've seen before... except for the DMC-12. Everybody's favorite time machine also had this brushed aluminum look, like a premium kitchen appliance with wheels.
Artist Silvercloudsam decided to take that to the next level not by making another version of the Cybertruck, but by transforming the original DMC-10 into a truck. The simple, flat shapes and blacked-out face lend themselves beautifully to a truck body. But while this looks "retro" it's not like anything that actually existed in the real world, save for maybe the Lamborghini LM002.
With its hard, triangular edges, the Cybertruck kind of cuts against the grain of what we're used to seeing. However, once the initial wow subscribed, people stopped talking about it. Thankfully, Tesla is known for delivering amazing electric powertrains, so the wedge-shaped truck will be back on the hype train before you know it.
This is in contrast with the DMC-12 sports car. John DeLorean was a visionary man who rose through the ranks at General Motors. In 1973, he announced his departure as he began the visionary $12,000 stainless steel sports car with gullwing doors.
He called it an "ethical" car, something that would last the test of time. Regardless of issues with functionality and the engine, the DeLorean still managed to become an icon. There were moments during Tesla's infancy that it too looked like a slightly shady, overly ambitious company. Yet here they are today, turning impossible visions into reality. Maybe the hype of modern social media had something to do with it.
Back-roads to the future! Here's the DeLorean DMC-T (Truck).