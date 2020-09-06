DeLorean DMC-T Truck Rendering Looks Like a Vintage Cybertruck

View this post on Instagram

Back-roads to the future! Here’s the DeLorean DMC-T (Truck). Be sure to like, follow, and share! #delorean #deloreantimemachine #deloreandmc12 #truck #conceptcar #cardesign #design #cybertruck #techdesigns #cardesignmedia #cardesignworld #backtothefuture @cardesignworld @cardesignsketch @techdesigns_ @wb.artist20

A post shared by SILVERCLOUDSAM (@silvercloudsam) on Aug 22, 2020 at 7:14pm PDT