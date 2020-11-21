DeLorean DMC-12 Modern Tribute Rendered With Gullwing Doors, Electric Propulsion

Produced from 1981 to 1982 over three model years, the DeLorean DMC-12 is the very definition of automotive pop culture. Even though it’s underwhelming in terms of performance and reliability, Doc and Marty McFly brought the low-volume sports car into the mainstream thanks to its role in the Back to the Future media franchise.
In the real world, John DeLorean didn’t create a time machine with a flux capacitor but a dog’s breakfast with a fuel-injected V6 developed by Peugeot, Renault, and Volvo. Not quite the engine you would expect from a gull-winged sports car designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, but still, the automotive industry works in mysterious ways.
An estimated 9,200 examples of the breed were produced in total, all of them in Northern Ireland of all places. If the British government hadn’t offered incentives to build the factory in this part of the world, John would have stuck with Puerto Rico. Of course, this change of plans didn’t sit well with the business community.
By the day the DeLorean Motor Company hit its first production anniversary, DMC was in trouble for three very obvious reasons. The lack of demand comes to mind, followed by cost overruns attributable to extremely bad management. Oh, and don’t forget the unfavorable exchange rates between the USD and GBP.
Be that as it may, the legacy of the DMC-12 soldiers on through a well-knit community and a handful of companies that manufacture new parts, offer restoration services, and all that jazz. Not affiliated with the original, there’s even a DeLorean Motor Company which may restart production in 2021 at a facility in Humble, Texas.
As we’re sitting here waiting for the return of the DMC-12, a car designer by the name of Angel Guerra reimagined the icon that marked his childhood with one eye on the electrified future of the automotive industry. A different animal in comparison to the original, this fellow looks like a supercar and should perform like a supercar as well thanks to electric motors to the detriment of internal combustion.
A standout design study in a sea of second-rate renderings, the DMC-12 imagined by Guerra also shares a number of common traits with the cult classic from the 1980s. But the question is, can you spot them all?
An estimated 9,200 examples of the breed were produced in total, all of them in Northern Ireland of all places. If the British government hadn’t offered incentives to build the factory in this part of the world, John would have stuck with Puerto Rico. Of course, this change of plans didn’t sit well with the business community.
By the day the DeLorean Motor Company hit its first production anniversary, DMC was in trouble for three very obvious reasons. The lack of demand comes to mind, followed by cost overruns attributable to extremely bad management. Oh, and don’t forget the unfavorable exchange rates between the USD and GBP.
Be that as it may, the legacy of the DMC-12 soldiers on through a well-knit community and a handful of companies that manufacture new parts, offer restoration services, and all that jazz. Not affiliated with the original, there’s even a DeLorean Motor Company which may restart production in 2021 at a facility in Humble, Texas.
As we’re sitting here waiting for the return of the DMC-12, a car designer by the name of Angel Guerra reimagined the icon that marked his childhood with one eye on the electrified future of the automotive industry. A different animal in comparison to the original, this fellow looks like a supercar and should perform like a supercar as well thanks to electric motors to the detriment of internal combustion.
A standout design study in a sea of second-rate renderings, the DMC-12 imagined by Guerra also shares a number of common traits with the cult classic from the 1980s. But the question is, can you spot them all?