DeLorean Could Have Built a Corvette and a Pickup Truck - Meet Its New Concepts

The first Alpha was the DMC-24 project, as we told our readers on May 30. The liftback with massive gullwing doors was supposed to hit mass production right after the DMC-12. Started in 1981, the project did not use stainless steel anymore. DeLorean declared the DMC-24 kept on being developed until 1985, which is strange considering the automaker went bust in December 1982. Mockups even got to wind tunnels to see how the first Alpha would deal with airflow. As you know, it never did.
Alpha2 the first complete departure from the legacy design of the DMC-12. If you give it a distracted look, you will wonder which Corvette concept this was. The automaker did not disclose if the vehicle was just conceived by its design team or if it was something a design studio created in 1996 – when it was supposed to be presented. The sketches seem to be recent. Considering it looks like a modern car with a nostalgic design, we’d bet on the first option. The only connections it has with the DMC-12 are the logo and the gullwing doors.
Alpha3 seems like an evolution of the DMC-24, with the same liftback design. DeLorean said it was supposed to be just a design exercise for an electric sedan, not something for production. Calling it a sedan is probably the same “poetic license” GM took to do the same with the Cadillac Celestiq. It had a back door, which included the rear glass, and the gullwing doors were only for the rear passengers, in an arrangement similar to what the Tesla Model X still offers.
Old design sketches suggest it was created in the 2000s, but DeLorean does not state who imagined the vehicle like that. Curiously, the press images show a different car than that in the early drawings: again, a modern vehicle.
Joost de Vries suggested DeLorean would become a "full-line manufacturer.” A “sedan” and a sports car can be a good starting point, even if an SUV is a must these days. The Alpha4 solves that.
Again, DeLorean said the idea was to show the hypothetical progress of the brand if it did not kick the bucket 40 years ago. We’d buy that if the sketches and the press images were the same. The final renderings suggest more than that, possibly the full lineup De Vries was talking about. We’ll confirm that if DeLorean manages to fulfill its plans without the same issues the first attempt had.
