DeLorean Brings Out New Alpha5 Plasmatail and Omega Concepts at Pebble Beach

Decades after the original DMC DeLorean became one of the most popular cars in the world thanks to the “Back to the Future” movies, the Alpha5 is here as a reimagining of the classic automotive icon. What you probably didn’t know is that DeLorean has an ace up its sleeve. Actually two of them, but one is closer to reality than the other.
The Alpha5 is old news already. But with it, DeLorean brought along two fresh concepts at their first ever DeLorean House during this year’s Pebble Beach Automotive Week.
We’re talking about the 2024 Alpha5 Plasmatail and the 2040 Omega, which took the stage on August 20 during the brand’s “A Glimpse Into The Future” event.
There’s a long way to go until 2040, but the Omega concept is quite interesting. Inspired by baja-themed off-road racing, it represents the brand’s departure from traditional design, celebrating mobility and driving.
But taking a step back closer to reality, we have the 2024 Alpha5 Plasmatail shooting brake, which was “designed as an extension of the original coupe,” according to the brand.
Just like the original, the Plasmatail has 4 seats, but offers extra storage space. The rear side of the car is pretty much identical to the coupe version, with most of the same elements present, except there’s no louvered rear window and the roofline is brought back, ending with a spoiler.
"There was this enormous responsibility to make sure we honored the history of the DeLorean brand, but an even greater responsibility in curating its future. I think we did both with Alpha5," said Troy Beetz, Chief Marketing Officer.
The Alpha5 is expected to hit production in 2024, with a limited number of 88 units. If the company can navigate any upcoming challenges, maybe we’ll also get to see their Plasmatail concept hit the road sometime in the future.
In the meantime, you can check out photos from the event below, via the brand's Instagram account.
