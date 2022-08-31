DeLorean Alpha5 Time-Travels Straight to the Museum

Unveiled at the Monterey Car Week, the DeLorean Alpha5 made a pit stop for almost the whole month of September in the halls of the Petersen Automotive Museum. A (very!) brief press release from the museum informs the iconic brand’s fans that the latest member of the DeLorean clan is showcased until September 25.
Featuring design hints at the past four decades of the maker’s lineage, the Alpha5 has a place right in the museum’s lobby. It’s a rare opportunity to glance at what the future looks like, albeit Marty McFly didn’t get to drive the new car yet (or so we know it now).
However, for an alternate take on the future of (DeLorean) electric cars, there is the “Alternating Currents” exhibit, where two other (also electric) DeLoreans await. The 2024 Alpha5 Plasmatail and the 2040 Omega, presented at the Monterey event, are present in the Petersen Museum’s custody.
DeLorean has quite a crowd rounded up at the museum in Los Angeles. Alongside the three EVs, car enthusiasts can admire two more equally famous vehicles. The “Back to the Future” star car is the most popular by far, after being fully restored to its big screen appearance of the 80s.
And one 24-karat gold-plated DMC-12 closes the exclusive list of DeLoreans. In 1980, American Express launched a limited series of 100 cars to be sold exclusively by their gold card owners. However, driving around in a vehicle covered in real gold only appealed to two people.
The plan went bust, and we can assume on reason was, surprisingly, money. The gold-plated DMC listed in American Express’s Christmas catalog had a not-so-modest $85,000 price tag – with the $10k deposit included. So only two were ever made, and the Petersen collection has the second of the two-car run. Coincidentally, it is also the second to last DMC-12 to leave the Ireland factory.
The royal flush of DeLoreans is welcoming the Petersen Automotive Museum visitors at 6060 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, California. While the blockbusting, time-traveling DMC-12 is on permanent display, the others are not. Call in advance to check availability.
