Delfast Cross Dirt Could Be Your Next Commuter e-Bike

Delfast makes some of the fastest and most powerful offroad e-bikes out there. The latest model, the Cross Dirt, positions itself against direct competitor Ron Sur, and brings something new to the table: the possibility to turn it into your commuter bike. 7 photos



The Cross Dirt is still all these things.



Of note is the fact that Cross Dirt can actually double as a city bike – not in the standard configuration, though. If you wish to both have your cake and eat it, you can: you order the Cross Dirt and opt for the extra city wheels, along with the stuff you need to make it road-legal, like headlight, turning lights and mirrors. You can even get extra bicycle seats for it. You will still have to register it, but at the end of it, you will have your perfect commuter bike.



On the downside,



The Cross Dirt comes with a standard 60v 1920 mAh battery good for an estimated range of 74 to 110 miles (120 to 180 km) on a single, four-hour charge, and an additional / optional 72v 2765 mAh battery that can boost the range all the way up to 174 miles (280 km). The 3,000W rear hub motor peaks at 5,000W and delivers top speeds of 50 mph (80 kph).



The weight of the bike depends on whether you choose the smaller or larger battery, but the total payload remains of 298 pounds (135 kg). As part of the package, you get front and rear shocks, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes, GPS tracking and anti-theft system with remote control, and start-stop button.



