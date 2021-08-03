Defiant Flexes Amazing Lifting Power, Can Carry Troops and Cargo Simultaneously

On its way to proving that it’s the best candidate for becoming the U.S. Army’s future assault aircraft, the Sikorsky-Boeing Defiant X is currently undergoing several flight tests - a great opportunity to flex its outstanding capabilities and show exactly what it’s capable of.
The Defiant X is one of the 2 final contestants in the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) competition, as part of the Future Vertical Lift program, together with Bell’s V-280 Valor. One of these 2 will become a major asset for the U.S. military and play a vital role over the next 50 years. Until the final choice, each of these remarkable aircraft continues testing.
The SB>1 Defiant is the technology demonstrator that is used for testing the capabilities of the future Defiant X. The most recent flight test gave us a taste of what this powerful weapons system can do, in terms of cargo capacity. Designed to be able to carry troops and cargo at a double range compared to the current fleet, Defiant proved that it’s got enough strength to do that.
During the recent test that took place at the Sikorsky Development Flight Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, the helicopter lifted a 5,300 lbs (2,400 kg) Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System training load. According to Lockheed Martin, this lifting power is equal to an Infantry Squad Vehicle, hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, or supplies such as 240 cases of MREs (Meal, Ready-to-Eat) or 600 gallons (2,270 liters) of water. All of these things are some of the essential assets that troops require during combat, and are vital for survivability in a contested environment.
Specifically designed to deliver the maximum payload, as fast as possible, while also evading the enemy in challenging terrain conditions, the Defiant’s ability to simultaneously carry troops and a heavy sling-load cargo is one of its most important features. Plus, a few months ago, it also demonstrated that it can exceed 230 knots (264.6 mph) in level flight, which makes it one of the fastest military helicopters.
The U.S. Army will decide in 2022 whether the Defiant X or the V-280 Valor will be the one to replace the reputable Black Hawk in the next 5 years.
