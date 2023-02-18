Deep Dive: What the New 2024 BMW X5 and X6 Are All About

BMW recently unveiled its latest-generation X5 and X6 models. Adding powertrain electrification to the mix and being fitted with 48V mild-hybrid technology, new automated driving and parking systems, and the latest-generation iDrive, these new vehicles pave the way for an exciting and adventurous future.
The two models have been around for quite some time now and have gained immense popularity among SUV enthusiasts, praised for their first-class performance on and off the pavement and luxurious driving experience behind the wheel.
The X5 first caught the eye of the public way back in 1999 and has since gone through four generational updates, while the X6 made its debut almost a decade apart in 2008, being updated twice since then. In BMW's eyes, these machines represent an ideal combination of luxury, style, and all-terrain, all-year-round performance.
The X5 shared many of its off-road underpinnings with the L322 generation of the Range Rover. The hill descent control and off-road engine management systems were the primary focus in its case, being a direct consequence of BMW acquiring the British manufacturer Land Rover.
A decade later, in 2008, BMW introduced the X6, which followed a more performance-oriented formula. Getting the sports activity coupe (SAC) designation, the X6 was conceived to deliver the same practicality and luxury as the X5 but with a more athletic exterior and more focused driving dynamics. The X6 created its unique automotive niche, becoming an instant hit among buyers seeking a vehicle that offered sophisticated looks and a balanced blend of practicality and sportscar-rivaling performance.
Over the years, both the X5 and X6 models got significantly updated. BMW consistently added new features and technologies, making them more luxurious, capable, and enjoyable to drive with every generation.
BMW X5 has always been a staple in the luxury SUV market, and the 2024 model year brings even more refinement and sophistication. The first things that strike the beholder are the redesigned signature BMW kidney grille and headlights, featuring a 1.38-inch (35-millimeter) narrower outline for a more refined appearance.
The outward-pointing arrow-shaped daytime running lights also serve as turn signal indicators, and for the first time on the X5, they can be accompanied by an optional illuminated BMW kidney grille, adding an extra touch of indulgence.
Additional sculpted surfaces now border the grille, while the vertical air curtains found at the outer edges of the machine emphasize the X5's wide and muscular stance. The rearview is dominated by the newly designed taillights that draw your attention toward the vivid fiber-optic light figures that follow an 'X' motif inside the traditional L-shaped design.
For an even sportier look, clients can opt for the optional M Sport package, which adds a front apron with a more aggressive M-specific design, black high-gloss roof rails, and a rear apron with darkened inlays and trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes.
vehicle exudes an unmistakable forceful presence from the expressive front-end design to the powerful styling at the rear. The vehicle's trademark long, swooping roofline creates a bold silhouette that will definitely turn heads wherever it goes.
Also fitted with a pair of slimmed-down headlight units featuring a set of arrow-shaped daytime running elements, they define the assertive front fascia the X6 has always been known for. Seeing one closing on you in your rearview mirror may be more nerve-racking than ever in the 2024 X6 case. The M Sport package, now fitted as standard on this model, further adds specific sport design elements, accompanied by more prominent side apertures and M-specific side skirts, also complementing a more extensive usage of blacked-out surfaces.
The flagship models, namely the BMW X5 and X6 in the M60i xDrive specification, stand out with some unique design features such as a more aggressive kidney grille featuring double bars and the M logo, a pair of M exterior mirror caps in high-gloss black, and, not least, an quad exhaust tailpipe. Furthermore, the X6 M60i xDrive also receives a subtle rear spoiler in high-gloss black.
class-leading experience. The interior of both models has been reimagined to accompany a fully digital BMW Curved Display, composed of two display elements located behind one single piece of glass surface. The 12.3-inch information display sits behind the steering wheel, while the 14.9-inch center display, with touch-sensitive controls, markedly reduces the need for buttons and dials inside the cabin.
This new dashboard exhibits a horizontal configuration and features a leather-like Sensafin surfacing. The slim central air vents integrate so well into the instrument panel that they are almost out of the passenger's sight. Additional interior features include an ambient light bar with a crystalline surface structure and crisp LED backlighting that can be configured through the iDrive menu with a choice of 15 colors.
The control panel on the center console houses the iDrive controller, engine start/stop button, switches for activating the electric parking brake, the optional air suspension settings, and the newly designed toggle gear selector that replaces the lever from the previous models.
The sports seats come standard with a selection of Silverstone, Coffee, Cognac, or Black Sensafin upholstery. In contrast, the multi-contour front seats can be optionally fitted and come with ventilation and massage functions, which are part of the Climate Comfort Package. For customers seeking an authentic leather experience, the Extended Merino option is also available and includes several interior colors, including Ivory, Coffee, Black, and Tartufo.
mild-hybrid technology. In this sense, the six- and eight-cylinder engines use an eight-speed automatic transmission that features an integrated electric motor producing up to 12 horsepower and 147 lb-ft (199 Nm) of torque boost.
This system increases efficiency while driving and can also aid in delivering smooth and vigorous accelerations when needed. The electric motor unit can also allow for a seamless operation of the start/stop and coasting functions. The energy gets stored in a 48V battery located in the engine compartment. It can be topped up during overrun and braking, using adaptive recuperation techniques and feeding the regenerated energy back into the vehicle's electrical system.
The M60i models get a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 generating impressive power figures of 523 hp (390 kW) and 553 lb-ft of torque (750 Nm). According to BMW's preliminary testing results, this powertrain should provide a 0 to 60 mph acceleration time of just 4.2 seconds. Of course, the V8 units also greatly benefit from 48V mild-hybrid technology, which offers a superior driving experience and a more instant power delivery.
In the case of the BMW X5 xDrive50e, it comes equipped with a combustion engine that has been substantially revised and an electric drive unit, offering increased dynamic capability and efficiency. The PHEV powertrain produces a maximum system output of up to 483 horsepower and 516 lb-ft (702 Nm) of torque, with a preliminary electric-only range of up to 40 miles (64 km).
Another noteworthy aspect of the xDrive50e is that its 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder engine uses the highly efficient Miller combustion cycle. It features redesigned combustion chambers and intake ports, a new dual-injection system, and a cylinder head with an integrated exhaust manifold. The electric motor has a nominal output of 194 hp, with a pre-gearing stage to increase the adequate torque produced to a maximum of 331 lb-ft (449 Nm) at the transmission input. The electric motor gets energy from a high-voltage lithium-ion battery mounted under the vehicle's floor.
iterations of the BMW X5 and X6 boast some of the latest technological advancements in the brand's portfolio. Both models benefit from optional chassis systems that improve handling and maneuverability. For instance, the Adaptive M Suspension, fitted as standard on the M60i models, the X6 xDrive40i, and as an option on the X5 sDrive40i and X5 xDrive40i, ensures a more direct connection to the road. Even more, the active steering is now standard on the M60i variants.
The 2024 X5 and X6 models come fitted as standard with 20-inch wheels enveloped by all-season run-flat tires, but customers can opt between a selection of M or Individual alloys up to 22 inches in size.
The models also have optional features such as the adaptive two-axle air suspension, standard on X5 xDrive50e, with automatic self-leveling, or the Highway Assistant that allows the driver to take their hands off the steering wheel on a limited number of highways at speeds up to 85 mph (137 kph).
Drivers can also benefit from more competent assistance when parking and maneuvering, thanks to the standard Reversing Assistant, which enables automated reversing in confined spaces or circumstances with limited visibility. Even more, an optional Parking Assistant Professional package allows drivers to control maneuvers into and out of especially tight parking spaces, being outside the vehicle and only using their smartphone.
The new BMW X5 and new BMW X6 are fitted with the 8th generation BMW iDrive system, boasting state-of-art software and superior connectivity and data processing capabilities. The touch-sensitive center screen features haptic feedback and should prevent fingerprints from collecting on the surface. BMW's Operating System 8 also offers personalized and intuitive operation of functions and features, including speech recognition, optimized for natural language.
BMW enthusiasts and luxury car buyers will highly anticipate the official launch of the new 2024 BMW X5 and X6. Their excitement continues to build as the public debut of these vehicles is set to take place at The Amelia Concours d'Elegance in March this year. Both models will begin production in April 2023 at BMW's manufacturing plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
The X5 and X6 will be available in several models, including the X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i, X5 xDrive50e, X5 M60i xDrive, X6 xDrive40i, and X6 M60i xDrive. The base MSRPs for these models range from $65,200 for the X5 sDrive40i to $93,600 for the X6 M60i xDrive.
The X5 first caught the eye of the public way back in 1999 and has since gone through four generational updates, while the X6 made its debut almost a decade apart in 2008, being updated twice since then. In BMW's eyes, these machines represent an ideal combination of luxury, style, and all-terrain, all-year-round performance.
Where it all started
The X5 shared many of its off-road underpinnings with the L322 generation of the Range Rover. The hill descent control and off-road engine management systems were the primary focus in its case, being a direct consequence of BMW acquiring the British manufacturer Land Rover.
A decade later, in 2008, BMW introduced the X6, which followed a more performance-oriented formula. Getting the sports activity coupe (SAC) designation, the X6 was conceived to deliver the same practicality and luxury as the X5 but with a more athletic exterior and more focused driving dynamics. The X6 created its unique automotive niche, becoming an instant hit among buyers seeking a vehicle that offered sophisticated looks and a balanced blend of practicality and sportscar-rivaling performance.
Over the years, both the X5 and X6 models got significantly updated. BMW consistently added new features and technologies, making them more luxurious, capable, and enjoyable to drive with every generation.
Beyond expectations
BMW X5 has always been a staple in the luxury SUV market, and the 2024 model year brings even more refinement and sophistication. The first things that strike the beholder are the redesigned signature BMW kidney grille and headlights, featuring a 1.38-inch (35-millimeter) narrower outline for a more refined appearance.
The outward-pointing arrow-shaped daytime running lights also serve as turn signal indicators, and for the first time on the X5, they can be accompanied by an optional illuminated BMW kidney grille, adding an extra touch of indulgence.
Additional sculpted surfaces now border the grille, while the vertical air curtains found at the outer edges of the machine emphasize the X5's wide and muscular stance. The rearview is dominated by the newly designed taillights that draw your attention toward the vivid fiber-optic light figures that follow an 'X' motif inside the traditional L-shaped design.
For an even sportier look, clients can opt for the optional M Sport package, which adds a front apron with a more aggressive M-specific design, black high-gloss roof rails, and a rear apron with darkened inlays and trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes.
A bold statement
vehicle exudes an unmistakable forceful presence from the expressive front-end design to the powerful styling at the rear. The vehicle's trademark long, swooping roofline creates a bold silhouette that will definitely turn heads wherever it goes.
Also fitted with a pair of slimmed-down headlight units featuring a set of arrow-shaped daytime running elements, they define the assertive front fascia the X6 has always been known for. Seeing one closing on you in your rearview mirror may be more nerve-racking than ever in the 2024 X6 case. The M Sport package, now fitted as standard on this model, further adds specific sport design elements, accompanied by more prominent side apertures and M-specific side skirts, also complementing a more extensive usage of blacked-out surfaces.
The flagship models, namely the BMW X5 and X6 in the M60i xDrive specification, stand out with some unique design features such as a more aggressive kidney grille featuring double bars and the M logo, a pair of M exterior mirror caps in high-gloss black, and, not least, an quad exhaust tailpipe. Furthermore, the X6 M60i xDrive also receives a subtle rear spoiler in high-gloss black.
A smart living space
class-leading experience. The interior of both models has been reimagined to accompany a fully digital BMW Curved Display, composed of two display elements located behind one single piece of glass surface. The 12.3-inch information display sits behind the steering wheel, while the 14.9-inch center display, with touch-sensitive controls, markedly reduces the need for buttons and dials inside the cabin.
This new dashboard exhibits a horizontal configuration and features a leather-like Sensafin surfacing. The slim central air vents integrate so well into the instrument panel that they are almost out of the passenger's sight. Additional interior features include an ambient light bar with a crystalline surface structure and crisp LED backlighting that can be configured through the iDrive menu with a choice of 15 colors.
The control panel on the center console houses the iDrive controller, engine start/stop button, switches for activating the electric parking brake, the optional air suspension settings, and the newly designed toggle gear selector that replaces the lever from the previous models.
The sports seats come standard with a selection of Silverstone, Coffee, Cognac, or Black Sensafin upholstery. In contrast, the multi-contour front seats can be optionally fitted and come with ventilation and massage functions, which are part of the Climate Comfort Package. For customers seeking an authentic leather experience, the Extended Merino option is also available and includes several interior colors, including Ivory, Coffee, Black, and Tartufo.
What powers it all?
mild-hybrid technology. In this sense, the six- and eight-cylinder engines use an eight-speed automatic transmission that features an integrated electric motor producing up to 12 horsepower and 147 lb-ft (199 Nm) of torque boost.
This system increases efficiency while driving and can also aid in delivering smooth and vigorous accelerations when needed. The electric motor unit can also allow for a seamless operation of the start/stop and coasting functions. The energy gets stored in a 48V battery located in the engine compartment. It can be topped up during overrun and braking, using adaptive recuperation techniques and feeding the regenerated energy back into the vehicle's electrical system.
The M60i models get a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 generating impressive power figures of 523 hp (390 kW) and 553 lb-ft of torque (750 Nm). According to BMW's preliminary testing results, this powertrain should provide a 0 to 60 mph acceleration time of just 4.2 seconds. Of course, the V8 units also greatly benefit from 48V mild-hybrid technology, which offers a superior driving experience and a more instant power delivery.
In the case of the BMW X5 xDrive50e, it comes equipped with a combustion engine that has been substantially revised and an electric drive unit, offering increased dynamic capability and efficiency. The PHEV powertrain produces a maximum system output of up to 483 horsepower and 516 lb-ft (702 Nm) of torque, with a preliminary electric-only range of up to 40 miles (64 km).
Another noteworthy aspect of the xDrive50e is that its 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder engine uses the highly efficient Miller combustion cycle. It features redesigned combustion chambers and intake ports, a new dual-injection system, and a cylinder head with an integrated exhaust manifold. The electric motor has a nominal output of 194 hp, with a pre-gearing stage to increase the adequate torque produced to a maximum of 331 lb-ft (449 Nm) at the transmission input. The electric motor gets energy from a high-voltage lithium-ion battery mounted under the vehicle's floor.
Technology masterworks
iterations of the BMW X5 and X6 boast some of the latest technological advancements in the brand's portfolio. Both models benefit from optional chassis systems that improve handling and maneuverability. For instance, the Adaptive M Suspension, fitted as standard on the M60i models, the X6 xDrive40i, and as an option on the X5 sDrive40i and X5 xDrive40i, ensures a more direct connection to the road. Even more, the active steering is now standard on the M60i variants.
The 2024 X5 and X6 models come fitted as standard with 20-inch wheels enveloped by all-season run-flat tires, but customers can opt between a selection of M or Individual alloys up to 22 inches in size.
The models also have optional features such as the adaptive two-axle air suspension, standard on X5 xDrive50e, with automatic self-leveling, or the Highway Assistant that allows the driver to take their hands off the steering wheel on a limited number of highways at speeds up to 85 mph (137 kph).
Drivers can also benefit from more competent assistance when parking and maneuvering, thanks to the standard Reversing Assistant, which enables automated reversing in confined spaces or circumstances with limited visibility. Even more, an optional Parking Assistant Professional package allows drivers to control maneuvers into and out of especially tight parking spaces, being outside the vehicle and only using their smartphone.
The new BMW X5 and new BMW X6 are fitted with the 8th generation BMW iDrive system, boasting state-of-art software and superior connectivity and data processing capabilities. The touch-sensitive center screen features haptic feedback and should prevent fingerprints from collecting on the surface. BMW's Operating System 8 also offers personalized and intuitive operation of functions and features, including speech recognition, optimized for natural language.
BMW enthusiasts and luxury car buyers will highly anticipate the official launch of the new 2024 BMW X5 and X6. Their excitement continues to build as the public debut of these vehicles is set to take place at The Amelia Concours d'Elegance in March this year. Both models will begin production in April 2023 at BMW's manufacturing plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
The X5 and X6 will be available in several models, including the X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i, X5 xDrive50e, X5 M60i xDrive, X6 xDrive40i, and X6 M60i xDrive. The base MSRPs for these models range from $65,200 for the X5 sDrive40i to $93,600 for the X6 M60i xDrive.