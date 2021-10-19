Deep Blue With Digital Copper Accents E30 BMW M3 Shows It's Hip to Be Vintage

Sometimes it feels like it was millennia, but just a little over three decades ago BMW was fully adept at showcasing that less is (always) more. With just two doors, an inline-four, and the M3 designation.
These were the good old days of the E30 generation, a Bavarian sports car that came to prominence thanks to BMW’s desire to have a homologation special for the Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft (DTM) and Group A touring motorsport competitions. Based on the E30 BMW 3 Series, it came down in history as the original M3 – mostly in coupe form, but also as a Convertible (albeit in limited quantities).
Five generations separate it from the current M3/M4 siblings, but it might as well be galaxies apart. Sure, the E30 M3 has nothing on G80/G82/G83 representatives of the contemporary high-performance breed. After all, the S14 BMW engine can’t dare to compare its meager 192 horsepower rating to an M3 Competition that comes to the party with a twin-turbo inline-six and more than 500 ponies.
But as far as the visuals are concerned, well... the jury is still out on whether the current M3/M4 will stand the test of time. Unlike the E30, which even today is considered as “one of the cleanest designs from the 1980s.” Those aren’t our words, as they were uttered by Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist behind the musartwork account on social media.
And if his pixel master credentials aren’t enough, let’s not forget we are dealing with the Head Designer at West Coast Customs. Unfortunately, his latest BMW project is just wishful thinking – as he’s got the habit of signaling only when it’s otherwise. Sad, but the truth is this squeaky clean M3 build may never live to eat up even an inch of real-world tarmac.
Frankly, it would have been one to easily stand out in a crowd. Especially since the CGI expert played with contemporary custom thrills and opted for a fashionable combination of matte-like Deep Blue and subtle Copper details. The latter were bestowed upon the aftermarket set of wheels, as well as certain design elements, such as the headlights and grille surrounds.
Not much else to be done, although the M3 also rocks a laid-out attitude along with blacked-out taillights and a full cockpit roll cage that presumably isn’t there just for the digital showcase...
