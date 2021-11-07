Debate Time: Nasdaq Plays Down EV Revolution, Ponders If Investing in ExxonMobil Is Wise

Okay, so, most of the time, I'm more or less against the idea of writing in the first person for any reason in a journalistic context. Majoring in journalism tends to do that to you. But, I've just stumbled upon a news article that has implications not just for petrolheads like you and I, but also for the rest of the world.





Before starting, it's worth mentioning that this Nasdaq article was written for stock investors, not car enthusiasts. More than a few times, it occurred to me that it may be best to just stay in my lane and avoid the topic altogether. The reason I decided against doing so ultimately came down to the fact that investor funding has a direct impact on what cars do and don't get manufactured. It's a phenomenon that directly impacts the choices of cars you or I are able to drive. Therefore, this is absolutely something worthwhile.



That said, I couldn't help but be surprised when this article was titled "Oil is Back Over $80. Time to Buy ExxonMobil?" Perhaps never before in online news media has there been so much to unpack in around 17 syllables, but let's try, just for a laugh. First of all, why, in the middle of a near-global energy crisis and oil coming in at around $80 per barrel of crude, would the average Joe investing in crude oil be an intelligent idea? And why ExxonMobil specifically?



Well, the answer involves an understanding of a complex, global economy and more than a little 4-D chess playing. Being car enthusiasts, we know more than enough about the worldwide microchip shortage. As it happens, the same forces involved in starting that shortage impacts every facet of the manufacturing industry, including petrochemicals.



Electric Vehicle revolution.



Well, actually, Nasdaq hasn't left out EV 's at all. It's also worth mentioning that there aren't any factual inaccuracies in the article's data either. Instead, where the error in their thinking occurs, at least in my mind, is the magnitude with which the all-electric revolution is changing the world of motoring right this very second. To quote directly from the source material, "Climate change and its attendant need to abandon fossil fuels do not appear to be hurting Exxon's stock price in a world that remains thirsty for oil".



Now, granted, even just five years ago (god, that feels like an eternity now) that quote would have been 100% correct. But, this isn't 2016, this is the 2020s, and times are changing fast, evidently, a lot faster than stock exchangers so high in their ivory towers that they can't even see the ground anymore.



If the world is still so hopelessly dependant on oil, then why did Ford recently announce they'd be investing $11 billion in alternative energy infrastructure?







If American car culture that stereotypically drags their heels on any change in automotive tech is faster to adapt than one of the world's most trusted stock exchanges, I think it reveals deep-seated issues with our society that spans way, way beyond just petrolheads. That's without opening the can of worms regarding ExxonMobil and Chevron's latest legal catastrophes and how so often both companies manage to make legal troubles "disappear," so to speak.



So then, as a moral decision, and maybe even a financial one, investing in a company like ExxonMobil is probably not a very good idea. Stock trading is generally a long-term occupation.



