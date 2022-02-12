Dealer Sells Hyundai Ioniq 5 at MSRP to Another Dealer, $2k Markup Ensues

If the Model Y doesn’t do it for you, Hyundai offers a very interesting alternative in the guise of the Ioniq 5. Based on a brand-new platform developed specifically for electric vehicles, the Ioniq 5 starts at $43,650.
Just like Ford and Toyota dealers, Hyundai’s retail network engages in ADMs too. The dealer markup on the pictured vehicle is $2,000 on top of dealer-installed goodies worth $1,491. The dealer in question is Fort Mill Hyundai, which purchased the vehicle from Johnson Hyundai at MSRP.
The peeps at Fort Mill are not alone in this rather obnoxious practice of the free market. Lithia Hyundai Reno currently has a $20,000 markup on an Ioniq 5, raising the suggested retail price of $45,690 to a whopping $66,188 including a few other tidbits. Let’s pretend $2k over sticker isn’t a big deal, but $20k for a car that doesn’t have the same magnetism as a Model Y?
In any case, remember that ADMs will continue to hamper down your car of choice as long as certain people continue paying for the markup. In this particular scenario, it’s best to shop around because honest dealers like Johnson Hyundai still exist. You know, I’m referring to dealers that will be happy to have your business for the warranty period of your vehicle.
Currently listed on the automaker’s website in extremely limited quantities, the Ioniq 5 is available in three main specifications: the SE, SEL, and Limited. All feature a standard rear-mounted electric motor while dual-motor HTRAC AWD costs $3,900 at press time. Hyundai further quotes 77.4 kWh for the battery, a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms), 800V charging, and a top speed of 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour).
The most you can expect in one go is 303 miles (488 kilometers) for the rear-driven version while AWD is rated at 256 miles (411 kilometers).
2,000 wonder if typo. Nothing compared to this 20K price gouging at Lithia Hyundai in Reno Nevada @lithiamotors pic.twitter.com/gR5KRo738I— 6463 OttoPilot (@6463dc) February 11, 2022