Dealer Offers Video Walkarounds of the 2022 Ford Maverick in Two Specs

Now that Hyundai has revealed the pricing of the Santa Cruz, it’s obvious that Ford will dominate the unibody truck market with the slightly more affordable Maverick. The question is, which Maverick suits you best?
Milnes Ford of Lapper, Michigan is much obliged to show us two specifications, starting with the XL in Area 51 for the paint finish. Contrary to the 17-inch steelies, the base trim is anything but basic thanks to an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, FordPass connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, E-DIY capability, and the 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.
Pictured with a tonneau cover, the XL is equipped with the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo and similarly optional AWD system. This combination relies on a torque-converter automatic with eight gears whereas the XLT in the second video features a continuously variable transmission because it’s equipped with the standard 2.5-liter hybrid engine.
Only available with front-wheel drive and twist-beam rear suspension, the fuel-sipping powertrain is targeting 40 miles per gallon (5.9 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city. The XLT also happens to be much nicer from a visual standpoint thanks to 17-inch aluminum wheels, Navy Pier and Medium Slate for the interior, as well as orange accents. Elsewhere, the XLT grade is flexing exactly 10 tie-downs, cruise control, and power side mirrors.
The Lariat sits at the very top of the lineup with a retail price of $25,490 excluding the freight charge. That’s incredible value for money nevertheless because the most affordable Ford Escape crossover utility vehicle for the 2021 model year costs $25,555 and offers much fewer standard goodies.
Lariat customers are treated to LED signature lighting, interior ambient lighting, a power-sliding rear window, acoustic windshield, dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, an eight-way power driver seat, Intelligent Access with push-button start, and a 6.5-inch productivity screen. This grade further sweetens the deal with 18-inch machined wheels, Desert Brown ActiveX seats, and proper leather on the steering wheel's rim.
Pictured with a tonneau cover, the XL is equipped with the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo and similarly optional AWD system. This combination relies on a torque-converter automatic with eight gears whereas the XLT in the second video features a continuously variable transmission because it’s equipped with the standard 2.5-liter hybrid engine.
Only available with front-wheel drive and twist-beam rear suspension, the fuel-sipping powertrain is targeting 40 miles per gallon (5.9 liters per 100 kilometers) in the city. The XLT also happens to be much nicer from a visual standpoint thanks to 17-inch aluminum wheels, Navy Pier and Medium Slate for the interior, as well as orange accents. Elsewhere, the XLT grade is flexing exactly 10 tie-downs, cruise control, and power side mirrors.
The Lariat sits at the very top of the lineup with a retail price of $25,490 excluding the freight charge. That’s incredible value for money nevertheless because the most affordable Ford Escape crossover utility vehicle for the 2021 model year costs $25,555 and offers much fewer standard goodies.
Lariat customers are treated to LED signature lighting, interior ambient lighting, a power-sliding rear window, acoustic windshield, dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, an eight-way power driver seat, Intelligent Access with push-button start, and a 6.5-inch productivity screen. This grade further sweetens the deal with 18-inch machined wheels, Desert Brown ActiveX seats, and proper leather on the steering wheel's rim.