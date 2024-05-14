Dealer Is Selling a BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition, the Car Looks Like It Has a Color Fail

A dealership in Germany is selling a BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition. It is one of only nine examples and rarely does one pops up for sale. The car comes with a special paintwork that makes it look like it comes with a color fail.
Of the 200 M4 DTM Champion Edition examples that BMW rolled out back in 2021 and 2022, only nine feature this paint scheme. The livery pays homage to BMW driver Sheldon van der Linde from South Africa and his win in the 2022 DTM championship for Schubert Motorsport.
The day he crowned himself champion, he finished third in the final race at the Hockenheimring in Germany to claim the title, one day after Schubert Motorsport had also secured the team title.
The BMW M4 he drove had the exact same livery as this car, which is now for sale, displaying a combination of red, yellow, black, and white, inspired by the colors of the team's sponsor, Shell. Back then, Schubert Motorsport commissioned nine road-going BMW M4s to be built with he same paintwork. Number three of nine is now for sale with a dealership in Germany. The dealership is asking for 169,900 euros, which translates to $183,755.
As special as this car is, we can't possibly deny the fact that it is odd. Most part of it is red, but there is a yellow spot on the front end, on the passenger side. That is what van der Linde's racing car came with to the racetrack. The model also sports black graphic on the hood.
The cabin screams "look at me!" as well. The seats are in black and red leather, and there are matching red accents all over. The Schubert Motorsport logo is visible on the unique scuff plates, in the company of the pro driver's signature. The headrests confirm that it is a special edition that we are looking at, reading "DTM Champion Edition." The Hockenheim race track is outlined on a plaque sitting on the center console.
The BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition is based on the BMW M4 Competition. It is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, which pumps out 503 horsepower to all four corners through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
A collectible in every single way, the model is equipped, unlike the race car, with every feature that a road-going vehicle requires in order to be comfortable.
White accents show up on the front fenders, where the team glued the racing number "31" sticker. Meanwhile, there is yellow paint covering the rear quarter of the driver’s side. A carbon fiber front lip and rear diffuser are part of the plan, while the rear spoiler comes in yellow and black. Also black are the extra accents on the rear bumper.
