Dealer Hides 1972 Chevrolet Nova for 35 Years, Open the Hood and Be Amazed

The Chevy Nova managed to overcome all the roadblocks that impacted the automotive space in the early '70s, including the strike that impacted GM's production and the reduced interest in big engines.
The Nova's special appetite for smaller displacement engines (despite the SS package and the aftermarket big blocks installed by buyers remaining common) allowed it to remain a top seller in 1972, with its yearly performance increasing by 50 percent.
The new Nova didn't exhibit many changes compared to the 1971 model year, and while the SS package continued to be offered to coupe buyers, Chevrolet also introduced a Rally Sport upgrade without the 350 V8 engine provided with the Super Sport. This means you could get an SS-lookalike without the engine powering it.
The fabulous Super Sport in these photos rolled off the assembly lines with a 350 V8 engine under the hood, and the good news is that the mill still starts and runs. The car spent no more, no less than 35 years in storage, but eBay seller xceptional says they installed new tires, a new battery, a new water pump, and other small repairs, so the Nova is now in running shape.
The seller says they owned a new car dealership in Southern California and had a buyback program for the most interesting vehicles they came across. The plan was to restore these cars and sell them in the dealership, albeit not all projects ended up getting a refresh. This Nova is one of the cars that never got a second chance, so it spent 35 years in storage at the dealership.
The car is loaded with options, including factory air conditioning, and requires the typical restoration work. The seller explains that the interior must be reupholstered, the floors need some attention, and the lights still work.
The Nova sells with several original goodies (besides the engine), including the build sheet and the owner's manual.
The battle for this Nova is already underway, but it looks like the biggest challenge will be unlocking the reserve. The owner hopes to get approximately $6,000 for the car – this is the Buy It Now value – but the bidding is far from the point where it could unlock the reserve. The top offer is $1,425 after seven bids, and while the reserve's value is unknown, I doubt it's far from the BIN price.
The Nova is parked in Orange, California, and the seller claims they have a video of the car running and driving. However, you should also inspect it in person or order a third-party verification before entering the digital battle to make sure the Nova is the right project for you. The auction will end in three days, so you have enough time to ask the seller all the details.
