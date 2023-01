Deal on $1,000 2007 Infiniti QX56 SUV Could Be Hiding Something Sinister, Or Not

SUV

Most people would pass on such an offer, especially if the owner is moving out of town in a couple of days.Not Jason of the 5150mxVW YouTube channel. He is currently on a roll. The classic car collector’s new year couldn’t have started better. Last week, he bought one of the rarest classic cars of the 80s, a 1986 Porsche 924S Special Edition.On a recent upload on the platform, he reveals how he scored perhaps the best deal of the month on a 2007 Infiniti QX56 with 175,000 miles (281,635 kilometers).According to the classic Volkswagen enthusiast, the’s owner initially offered him a Range Rover . He passed on the offer after her story didn’t match what was on the European SUV’s Carfax history."She had a Range Rover for sale before, that I was looking at. But I didn’t end up buying. So she called me and said, hey, I am moving to Texas. If you want this QX56, come get it,” Jason told.Now, anyone with a conscience would have completely written off any consecutive offers from such a seller – not Jason. When she offered him the 2007 Infiniti QX56 for $1,000, it was a deal too good to pass.The 2007 Infiniti QX56 packs a naturally aspirated 5.6-liter V8 good for 320 hp (324 ps) and 393 lb-ft (533 Nm) of torque. It harnesses that power via a 5-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels.For $1,000, you’d think the car in question was grounded. Well, it wasn’t. It was in surprisingly good condition even though it had been sitting for a while.Even though Jason didn’t do a complete walkaround assessment of the car in the video, the body panels were visibly in mint condition. The only problem it had was a dead battery, and when it finally drove off the previous owner’s driveway, the instrument cluster panel functioned intermittently.It turns out this is common in the 2004 – 2007 Infiniti QX56/Nissan Armada SUVs.“So this thing is intermittent. It just works, and it doesn’t. I looked this up, and it’s a common issue with these,” Jason revealed about the erratic instrument cluster on the SUV.There was also a ‘Service’ warning light, which isn’t a good sign when purchasing a car from the used car market.“Man, this thing has a ton of power and torque. Drives nice. The front end is tight, so happy with that. The brakes work well. So, for what I paid, so far, so good. I even shut it off, and it actually fired back up again, “Jason said when he finally drove the car back home.Jason’s new SUV is a great deal regardless of what he discovers down the line. For $1,000, he could part it out and quickly get his money. But from his assessment, he’ll probably hold on to this gem for a little longer.What do you think? Would you take a chance on such a car? Let us know your thoughts about the 2007 Infiniti QX56 in the comments section. We’d love to read your opinion.