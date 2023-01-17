Deal on $1,000 2007 Infiniti QX56 SUV Could Be Hiding Something Sinister, Or Not

Depending on the school of thought you subscribe to, when a deal is too good, the best line of action is to take cover. But, sometimes, letting a seemingly attractive offer slide can be viewed as looking at a glass half empty – not very optimistic, isn’t it? Well, what would you do if you stumbled upon a decent 2007 SUV going for $1,000?
Most people would pass on such an offer, especially if the owner is moving out of town in a couple of days.
Not Jason of the 5150mxVW YouTube channel. He is currently on a roll. The classic car collector’s new year couldn’t have started better. Last week, he bought one of the rarest classic cars of the 80s, a 1986 Porsche 924S Special Edition.
On a recent upload on the platform, he reveals how he scored perhaps the best deal of the month on a 2007 Infiniti QX56 with 175,000 miles (281,635 kilometers).
According to the classic Volkswagen enthusiast, the SUV’s owner initially offered him a Range Rover. He passed on the offer after her story didn’t match what was on the European SUV’s Carfax history.
"She had a Range Rover for sale before, that I was looking at. But I didn’t end up buying. So she called me and said, hey, I am moving to Texas. If you want this QX56, come get it,” Jason told.
Now, anyone with a conscience would have completely written off any consecutive offers from such a seller – not Jason. When she offered him the 2007 Infiniti QX56 for $1,000, it was a deal too good to pass.
The 2007 Infiniti QX56 packs a naturally aspirated 5.6-liter V8 good for 320 hp (324 ps) and 393 lb-ft (533 Nm) of torque. It harnesses that power via a 5-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels.
For $1,000, you’d think the car in question was grounded. Well, it wasn’t. It was in surprisingly good condition even though it had been sitting for a while.
Even though Jason didn’t do a complete walkaround assessment of the car in the video, the body panels were visibly in mint condition. The only problem it had was a dead battery, and when it finally drove off the previous owner’s driveway, the instrument cluster panel functioned intermittently.
It turns out this is common in the 2004 – 2007 Infiniti QX56/Nissan Armada SUVs.
“So this thing is intermittent. It just works, and it doesn’t. I looked this up, and it’s a common issue with these,” Jason revealed about the erratic instrument cluster on the SUV.
There was also a ‘Service’ warning light, which isn’t a good sign when purchasing a car from the used car market.
“Man, this thing has a ton of power and torque. Drives nice. The front end is tight, so happy with that. The brakes work well. So, for what I paid, so far, so good. I even shut it off, and it actually fired back up again, “Jason said when he finally drove the car back home.
Jason’s new SUV is a great deal regardless of what he discovers down the line. For $1,000, he could part it out and quickly get his money. But from his assessment, he’ll probably hold on to this gem for a little longer.
What do you think? Would you take a chance on such a car? Let us know your thoughts about the 2007 Infiniti QX56 in the comments section. We’d love to read your opinion.
