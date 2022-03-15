Daylight Saving Time Might Become Permanent in the U.S. From 2023

Tired of changing your clock every couple of months? Well, you’re in luck. The daylight saving time (DST) bill, dubbed as the Sunshine Protection Act, received its first important approval. The Senate did a good thing today. It can’t become law as fast as some of us might want, but there are no real impediments for the time being.
Americans everywhere, except those in Hawaii and Arizona, might be able to give up changing their clocks from 2023. They won’t have to adapt for the summer or winter hour. The bill means remaining on the current time, which is +1 hour from standard time. It is something that was requested numerous times before and a measure that is already implemented in some states.
This subject has been a topic that gathered a lot of interest from different kinds of people and entities. With the Senate’s vote, an important confirmation was received: airline operators and broadcasters are onboard.
Staying on DST would bring a lot of benefits. Studies have shown that drivers are more prone to crash when the hour is changed with some discoveries even arguing that Americans can get sicker from this habit. When sleep is involved, we need it to happen naturally. Changing the time when we wake up has a negative impact on our wellbeing, according to information included in the bill.
But the fight is not over yet.
The United States Senate passed with a unanimous vote the Sunshine Protection Act, according to Reuters. The bill is now heading to the House of Representatives, who also need to debate it and vote on what it changes. If there are disagreements on the topic, then some delays could appear. Proceedings are clear and state that if Congress’ chambers don’t agree on a certain topic, a debate will begin, which will eventually require a new vote on another final version of the document at hand. Naturally, this means more delays.
As it stands now, the bill doesn’t look like it will face adversities in the House. After this stage is done, the document goes to President Biden. He’ll also have to approve it or veto it. The White House didn’t express any kind of position on the matter, but there are no real reasons to expect a negative outcome.
If everything goes smoothly, then daylight saving time will become standard across the U.S. from November 2023, apart from Hawaii and Arizona.
We’ll have to watch what the Representatives are doing with the Sunshine Protection Act before becoming too glad about not having to check if we’re on the right time every spring and winter.
If you disagree with remaining on DST and prefer the standard time, share with us your take in the comments.
