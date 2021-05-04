autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Mustang Month  
Car reviews:
 
David Patterson Reviews His 2018 Mustang GT Ownership, Has Found a Cheat Code
Sometimes it's better not to have expectations in life. Because things might turn out differently than what you had initially expected. But once in a while, everything works out just fine, and you might even be happier than you thought you would be. So David set up a small story about his 2018 Mustang GT ownership so far.

David Patterson Reviews His 2018 Mustang GT Ownership, Has Found a Cheat Code

4 May 2021, 19:13 UTC ·
Home > News > Coverstory
2018 Mustang GT Impressions After 15,000 Miles2018 Mustang GT Impressions After 15,000 Miles2018 Mustang GT Impressions After 15,000 Miles2018 Mustang GT Impressions After 15,000 Miles2018 Mustang GT Impressions After 15,000 Miles2018 Mustang GT Impressions After 15,000 Miles2018 Mustang GT Impressions After 15,000 Miles2018 Mustang GT Impressions After 15,000 Miles2018 Mustang GT Impressions After 15,000 Miles2018 Mustang GT Impressions After 15,000 Miles2018 Mustang GT Impressions After 15,000 Miles2018 Mustang GT Impressions After 15,000 Miles2018 Mustang GT Impressions After 15,000 Miles2018 Mustang GT Impressions After 15,000 Miles2018 Mustang GT Impressions After 15,000 Miles2018 Mustang GT Impressions After 15,000 Miles2018 Mustang GT Impressions After 15,000 Miles
David Patterson, or "That Dude in Blue" as most of you might know him, has owned this 2018 Mustang GT since the fall of 2019. At the time of the purchase, it already had around 11,000 miles (17,702 km) on the odometer, and since that moment he has driven it for another 15,000 miles (24,140 km), give or take. And that's quite decent because this isn't his only car. When he bought it he already had a 2013 Mustang but was looking to add an S550 to the collection.There are toys for all ages
As anyone who has sat in both cars will tell you, the 2018 model has a vastly superior interior, and was exactly what David wanted, as he needed a daily driver that was also going to be quick. The first upgrade consisted of changing the wheels and tires, and a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S was brought into play to secure the much-needed grip.

More cosmetic upgrades followed with new upper and lower grills, a rear spoiler and clear, Euro taillights, which he feels are a better match for the car. But he didn't stop there, as he installed a new front lip, and Fortune Auto coil-overs for increased stability. Already at that time, he felt that the car was completely transformed, and was driving incredible.

The next step was a visit to VMP Performance, and the S550 received a ported intake manifold and a JLT Cold Air Intake, plus a much-needed dyno tune, on pump gas. With a bone stock motor and transmission, the outcome was 460 wheel horsepower. You might want to write this down in your Tips and Tricks book, as David notes that S550s can run on E85 given your tuner knows what he's doing.The way to have power is to take it
On E85 he reckons that his Mustang would get up to 500 wheel horsepower, and as he very well describes it: "it's an absolute cheat code!" He points out how good Coyote engines are by noting that his Procharged Coyote would deliver 630 horsepower to the wheels, running on just 7 PSI (0.48 Bar). He recollects how in a "hypothetical scenario", his buddy Chris was driving his 530 wheel horsepower Terminator Cobra, and could not keep up with David in the S550.

I've sometimes heard people asking if a dyno tune could result in further issues with the vehicle, and according to David he did get an Engine Check Light at one point, but it was not a result of the dyno tune, and he describes it as a "ghost kind of engine code". One of his favorite yet "cheesy" upgrades done to the car is the Ferrari inspired passenger side dash, which is quite cool as I've witnessed first-hand in an F12 TDF.

There were bound to be some downsides to owning an S550, and the first issue he addresses is the electric power steering. With the Normal mode, the steering is very light, and he doesn't seem to be a big fan of that. And while he does admit this is good enough for him, there are bound to be some people who won't like it that much. Halfway through the video, David talks about the elephant in the room.If gossip were food many people would be overweight

We all know those videos of people crashing Mustangs after losing the rear end. And he feels that the reason why this happens so often is that the Mustang provides easily accessible horsepower. He adds that you really have to screw up to crash one of these vehicles, and it all might just be down to the fact that some Mustang drivers really have no clue as to what they're dealing with, and just abuse the throttle without having any driving skills whatsoever.

By the looks of it, he's still impressed with the way the car accelerates, even after owning it for almost two years, and even after driving a 1,200 horsepower twin-turbo S550 a while ago. His car is equipped with a 10-speed automatic gearbox, and apparently, when it's still cold it might have you doubting its capabilities. But as soon as it warms up those doubts just go away, and you might not be upset that you haven't got a third pedal in there.

He points out that the manual gearbox on the 2018 and up versions of the S550 isn't all that impressive, and that this being his only automatic car it feels quite refreshing to drive. He does admit that the paddles could have been better, as they're not as fast as with a DCT gearbox. As he keeps on driving, David insists on the idea that this 2018 model would have annihilated his 2013 Mustang back in the day, even though the older one was lighter.Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end
But it probably wouldn't hold a candle to the GT500 for instance. On the other hand, he thinks pitching his S550 against a GT350 would be a different story. He feels that in a straight-line acceleration test, the GT350 would be left behind. But it would be a better all-rounder without a doubt. In his opinion, the S550 is also a better platform for anyone looking to go for a more extensive build.

He initially planned on wrapping the car blue, sticking to his nickname, and the way he had developed his other cars, but the white ended up being the way to go. "SubZero", as he's named it, passes the gas station test every time, and you know what they say, if you don't look back at your car after parking it, you've bought the wrong car. So two years in, he realizes that he likes the car even more than he initially thought he would.

One final note is a warning to anyone who hasn't got a Mustang yet, as he points out that "there is a stigma to owning these cars, people make jokes about you, they ask you if you're not embarrassed with the community and so on so forth". As he very well points out he's not necessarily a Mustang guy, but he just so happens to own one. And at the end of the day, we shouldn't let other people's opinions negatively affect us, as life is too short to be driving boring cars, or at least what other people think you should be driving.

Video thumbnail
mustang month Ford Mustang S550 That Dude in Blue v8 Coyote Owner's Log
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day