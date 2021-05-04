David Patterson Reviews His 2018 Mustang GT Ownership, Has Found a Cheat Code

David Patterson, or "That Dude in Blue" as most of you might know him, has owned this 2018 Mustang GT since the fall of 2019. At the time of the purchase, it already had around 11,000 miles (17,702 km) on the odometer, and since that moment he has driven it for another 15,000 miles (24,140 km), give or take. And that's quite decent because this isn't his only car. When he bought it he already had a 2013 Mustang but was looking to add an S550 to the collection.There are toys for all ages
As anyone who has sat in both cars will tell you, the 2018 model has a vastly superior interior, and was exactly what David wanted, as he needed a daily driver that was also going to be quick. The first upgrade consisted of changing the wheels and tires, and a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S was brought into play to secure the much-needed grip.
More cosmetic upgrades followed with new upper and lower grills, a rear spoiler and clear, Euro taillights, which he feels are a better match for the car. But he didn't stop there, as he installed a new front lip, and Fortune Auto coil-overs for increased stability. Already at that time, he felt that the car was completely transformed, and was driving incredible.
On E85 he reckons that his Mustang would get up to 500 wheel horsepower, and as he very well describes it: "it's an absolute cheat code!" He points out how good Coyote engines are by noting that his Procharged Coyote would deliver 630 horsepower to the wheels, running on just 7 PSI (0.48 Bar). He recollects how in a "hypothetical scenario", his buddy Chris was driving his 530 wheel horsepower Terminator Cobra, and could not keep up with David in the S550.
I've sometimes heard people asking if a dyno tune could result in further issues with the vehicle, and according to David he did get an Engine Check Light at one point, but it was not a result of the dyno tune, and he describes it as a "ghost kind of engine code". One of his favorite yet "cheesy" upgrades done to the car is the Ferrari inspired passenger side dash, which is quite cool as I've witnessed first-hand in an F12 TDF.
We all know those videos of people crashing Mustangs after losing the rear end. And he feels that the reason why this happens so often is that the Mustang provides easily accessible horsepower. He adds that you really have to screw up to crash one of these vehicles, and it all might just be down to the fact that some Mustang drivers really have no clue as to what they're dealing with, and just abuse the throttle without having any driving skills whatsoever.
By the looks of it, he's still impressed with the way the car accelerates, even after owning it for almost two years, and even after driving a 1,200 horsepower twin-turbo S550 a while ago. His car is equipped with a 10-speed automatic gearbox, and apparently, when it's still cold it might have you doubting its capabilities. But as soon as it warms up those doubts just go away, and you might not be upset that you haven't got a third pedal in there.
DCT gearbox. As he keeps on driving, David insists on the idea that this 2018 model would have annihilated his 2013 Mustang back in the day, even though the older one was lighter.Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end
But it probably wouldn't hold a candle to the GT500 for instance. On the other hand, he thinks pitching his S550 against a GT350 would be a different story. He feels that in a straight-line acceleration test, the GT350 would be left behind. But it would be a better all-rounder without a doubt. In his opinion, the S550 is also a better platform for anyone looking to go for a more extensive build.
He initially planned on wrapping the car blue, sticking to his nickname, and the way he had developed his other cars, but the white ended up being the way to go. "SubZero", as he's named it, passes the gas station test every time, and you know what they say, if you don't look back at your car after parking it, you've bought the wrong car. So two years in, he realizes that he likes the car even more than he initially thought he would.
One final note is a warning to anyone who hasn't got a Mustang yet, as he points out that "there is a stigma to owning these cars, people make jokes about you, they ask you if you're not embarrassed with the community and so on so forth". As he very well points out he's not necessarily a Mustang guy, but he just so happens to own one. And at the end of the day, we shouldn't let other people's opinions negatively affect us, as life is too short to be driving boring cars, or at least what other people think you should be driving.
