David Brown Mini Remastered Marshall Edition Makes European Debut in Paris

David Brown Automotive revealed the Mini Remastered quite a long time ago. Essentially a heavily-restomodded Mini from the good ol’ days when the British marque wasn’t owned by the BMW Group, the Remastered is available in a Marshall-branded special edition. Presented with much pomp and circumstance in the United Kingdom in April 2022, said edition made its European debut in France at Citadium Paris on Champs Elysees.
The rock 'n' roll-themed car will be on show until December 12th. The Silverstone-based company picked the high-class boutique for its carefully curated selection of internationally-renowned fashion and luxury brands, which might seem a bit off because the original Mini was conceived by Alec Issigonis to be - first and foremost - affordable to every household.
On the other hand, this isn’t your average Mini. The Marshall Edition is limited to 60 examples worldwide, in both right- and left-hand-drive. Pricing isn’t public knowledge, but we do know that it’s priced similarly to the Oselli Edition. The latter costs £100,000 or $121,385 at current exchange rates, the kind of money that would otherwise get you a nicely-equipped sports car with more than four cylinders hiding under its hood.
The A-series engine of the Marshall Edition displaces 1,330 cubic centimeters. Good for a boisterous 83 ponies and 133 Nm (make that 98 pound-foot) of twist, said powerplant is joined by a five-speed manual transmission. Under perfect conditions, it launches to 62 mph (100 kph) in 8.9 seconds. Top speed is estimated at just over 90 mph (145 kph), which is more than enough for a car that traces its roots back to the late 1950s.
Each Marshall Edition is packed with Marshall-supplied goodies, including a tube-powered guitar amplifier. Located in the leather-lined luggage compartment, the amp is joined by an 8-speaker audio system.
“Mini Remastered Marshall Edition is a stunning example of precision design and handmade quality, bringing two British brands together,” declared sales & marketing director Michelle Gay. “It is a modern, rock and roll take on one of Britain’s most iconic shapes, and we are delighted to bring it to the heart of Paris - the world’s fashion and style capital.”
