David Beckham’s Oldest Son Might Be Getting a VIP Space Trip as a Wedding Gift

We are used to celebrities taking gift-giving to a whole new level – from the latest luxury cars to yachts and private jets, what the richest people in the world see as regular birthday gifts are exorbitant luxuries for most of us. In addition to being ultra-expensive, these gifts need to also be as spectacular as possible, and one of the latest trends that seem to be shaping up is an exclusive space trip.
Forget honeymoons in exotic resorts – even the most opulent, high-end vacations can’t compare to the uniqueness of a trip to space. Perhaps, one day, such travels will become a regular, common thing, but until then, they are still a privilege of the wealthiest and often famous people in the world. One of them could be David Beckham’s oldest son. The 22-year-old is getting married this year, and rumors are saying that the newlyweds will be flying to space for the occasion.
Not for the wedding itself, but rather as an ultra-expensive wedding gift offered by their friends. Sources have said that they’re considering purchasing tickets for a Virgin Galactic trip worth over $450,000 (£400,000), the Mirror reports. It seems like a suitable surprise for a groom and bride who both come from wealthy backgrounds. Brooklyn is no stranger to luxurious toys, starting with the Porsche toy car he was already driving when he was nine. On the other hand, Nicola Peltz is not only a successful actress, but her father is a billionaire.
These “details” would guarantee two spots on the VIP space flight, where David and Victoria Beckham’s son could also be taking some incredible shots since his passion for photography is well known. In fact, the same sources claim that some huge brand deals with companies in the photography world are in the works.
Last summer, after sir Richard Branson’s infamous trip to space, prices for the Virgin Galactic commercial space flights had also skyrocketed, with various options starting at $450,000. David Beckham himself was said to have been invited to be on that pioneering flight but “was too nervous.” His son Brooklyn, as well as other celebrities, could be taking the plunge this year.
