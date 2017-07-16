autoevolution

Datsun Unveils 2017 Redi-GO With 1.0-Liter Engine in India

When Datsun launched the Redi-Go as its third car in India, it came away with lots of negative reviews regarding the lack of power and refinement for the engine. The Nissan sub-brand hopes a 2017 model with a new 1.0-liter mill fixes the problem.
It's the same engine that powers the Renault Kwid, which is related to the Redi-GO. That means you get 68 PS at 5,500rpm and 91Nm (67lb-ft) of torque at 4,250 rpm, roughly on par with the European versions of the mill that are fitted to everything from the smart fortwo to the Dacia Sandero. Fuel consumption remains largely the same 22.5 km/l versus 22.7 in the old car.

It doesn't sound like much, but the Redi-GO previously came with a 0.8-liter, which was described as jerky. But India is a market where airbags aren't mandatory, so the lack of power on the cheapest of the cheap Nissan doesn't surprise us.

Of course, they did a few other things to fix the car. For example, the 5-speed manual gearbox is supposed to be better.

Cosmetically, the only thing that sets the variant apart from its 799 cc predecessor is the subtle 1.0 badge on the trunk lid. The Redi-GO looks like a Mitsubishi i-MiEV, a tall bubble car with strong creases down the sides. It's said that this model has the best ground clearance in its class.

Inside, the tiny hatchback gets an all-black cabin which is new. Datsun has also added silver accents around the air conditioning vents and piano black finish to the center console. As an option, red stitching can be added to the seats. Ironically, the cup holders are big enough to hold the same displacement of water bottle as the engine - one liter.

"At Datsun, we are constantly striving to challenge the status quo and disrupt conventional thinking about the entry-car segment in India,” said Datsun's VP, Jerome Saigon. "Today’s youth want a car that shows their personality with style, and the Redi-Go 1.0L is ready to meet their needs with more power and convenience."
